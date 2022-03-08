🔊 Listen to this

Police chief Joseph Coffay told reporters that the victim in Tuesday’s shooting was found on Madison Street, and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

North Main Street was blocked off to traffic at the intersection of North Main and North Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — One victim was taken to an area hospital after a round of late-afternoon gunfire along North Main Street on Tuesday.

City police chief Joseph Coffay confirmed that one individual had been transported to a hospital and was undergoing surgery after being shot in the area of North Main and North Streets.

The intersection of those two streets was blocked off to pedestrians and all traffic while police, detectives from Luzerne County and a forensic unit from the Pennsylvania State Police secured the scene to search for evidence.

Traffic on North Street was blocked all the way down to the intersection of North and Washington Streets. Officers also taped off Madison Street as part of the crime scene.

Coffay said that the victim had fled from North Main Street to Madison after being shot, where he was found and transported for medical attention.

A number of witnesses, including several individuals who live along North Main, reported hearing multiple gunshots and a loud scream around 3:30 p.m.

At least 12 shell casings were located and marked as evidence by police, who were still searching the scene well into Tuesday evening.

Coffay said that this incident was believed to be a part of a larger issue, and referenced a shooting last month at the Sherman Hills apartment complex, a suspect in which was arrested and identified by Wilkes-Barre city police on Tuesday morning.

“Our investigation shows that it’s this group of individuals that have a dispute with each other, and they continue to meet up with each other and fire shots at each other,” Coffay said. “As you could see today, we identified one of them and we arrested him yesterday…we’ll continue to hunt these individuals down and charge them as appropriate.”

Coffay said that more information would be released regarding this incident later Tuesday.