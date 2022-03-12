🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — As the frozen terrain and leafless tree branches of winter begin to change, welcoming the oncoming spring, it can be said that a young man’s fancy turns to baseball.

The main feature of this story is to acknowledge the guys who supervised the games — the “Plate Men” — or more commonly known as the umpires.

The era of Wyoming Valley Baseball in this article includes the 1950s until the present. These umpires officiated baseball, or sometimes referred to as “hardball,” dealing with teams who played on a field with 90-foot baselines and a 60-foot-6-inch mound distance.

The teams included are semi-pro, high school, American Legion and Teeners’ League. Included are a limited number of present day “Men in Blue,” who also have worked at the collegiate level.

This writer has been around the game from the middle 1950s until the present. Some of these umpires have umpired hardball games for many decades. Although longevity is a noteworthy factor, it is not the sole reason to evaluate these “Monarchs (1) of the game.”

While some umpires were assessed to be decent, others were considered better and some “the best” — none were deemed to be poor officials. Baseball managers and coaches, when the opportunity allows them to select an umpire for a “big game,” would choose someone who knows the rules, positions himself to make the correct call and exhibits fairness on the field.

When choosing the plate man for that big game the “skippers” (2) prefer a guy who is consistent with the strike zone and demonstrates the call visibly and vocally with confidence. We are aware that base umpires and plate umpires are “schooled” in a similar manner, but some may prefer the plate versus the bases. Obviously, the umpire behind the plate is under more scrutiny because he is involved in every pitch of the game. A high priority for all umpires is to sell their call like an expert salesman. This helps to remove any doubt from the minds of the players, coaches and fans at the game.

As we try to acknowledge these “Diamond Arbiters” with some descriptive qualities, it becomes a rather difficult task. However, the readers, players, managers, coaches and fans will recall how these gentlemen, in a most proper manner, ruled the game.

Similar to the model train company, Lionel Trains, who listed their collectibles in three categories — pre-war, post-war and modern era — we place these umpires in the early years, middle era and present time. Some of the umpires with longevity may cross over into two categories. It was decided to keep the latter two together because there were so many crossovers.

This writer reflects back from his high school days, through semi-pro, followed by his managing/coaching tenures in high school and American Legion baseball. Some of these diamond arbiters may have traveled from another area, but were embraced by the Wyoming Valley when local leagues were expanded beyond the geographical perimeter. A few had a brief impact on the local scene, but they may have relocated to another community because of family obligations or job opportunities. Some have become inactive, retired or continuing their judicious legacy in the “great beyond.” Although there are many umpires listed, this writer is sincerely apologetic to those who may have been forgotten in this tribute to the “Men on Black.” (3)

Early years

Tony Agurkis, Paul Andrews, Bernie Babonis, Mike Barski, Joe Bendick, Joe Coyne, Pat “Tiger” Denoy, Walt “Lefty” Dorzinsky, Stew Emery, Stan Glazenski, Mike Gustitis, Sebastian Jerrytone, Jerry Keating, Joe Kluchinski, Bob Law, Mel Lawson, Jake Michaels, Bernie Miskin, Eddie O’Boyle, Steve Orloski, Paul Pascoe, Frank Picchi, Frank Pisarcik, Louis Pizont, Joe Przywara, Joe Rubino, Russell “Gabby” Sager, Dominick Santora, Walt Shevock, John Sinco, Phil Stortz, Mike (Shunda) Sunday, Charley Syroid, Hank Wadas, Randy (Whytoshek) White, John Yalch.

Middle era & present

Al Adamchak, John Baloga, Mike Baran, Dwight Barbacci, John Bayzick, Rich Bechetti, Mike Bergold, Bobby Bohonko, Doug Brown, Jerry Collins, Jim Conahan, Ben Coslett, Charlie Coslett, Keith Coslett, Jim Cox, Frank D’Angelo, Russ Daubert, Jim DeMara, Bill Downey, Dan Dugalis, Joe Fahey, Bob Gaetano, Frank Galicki, Bob Gershey, George Graboske, Earl Harris, Mike Hartzell, Jerry Holzman, Dan Jenkins, Bob Jones, Harry Kaskey, Jim Katchko, Alan Katsock, Jesse Kresge, Nick Lauri, Mike Lewis, John Maloney, Tony Marzola, John May, Brian Mc Bride, Del McDermott, Yogi Michael, Galen Miller, Gary Miller, Earl Monk, Henry Moriarity, Steve Orloski Jr., John Pack, Irv Post, Wayne Raineri, Duke Romano, John Sedeski, Keith Segetti, Tony Scala, Dave Shiffka, Joe Skvarla, John Stevenson, Ron Stevenson, Vince Trivelpiece, Frank Wadas, Bill Woronko, Don Zimmerman, Greg Zumchak.

Although these umpires may be considered professionals — (they do receive a stipend for their services) — most likely, they had a primary occupation. They used this avocation to keep active with the game and in some cases supplement their income. These umpires came from a variety of vocations which included: Deacons, journalists, teachers, principals, construction managers, firefighters, policemen, corrections officers, state troopers, lawyers, doctors, musicians, business men, sale’s representatives, insurance agents, members of trade industries, postal employees and many others, including an opera singer. (4)

When the talented players of today take their positions on the “diamond,” they shall acknowledge and respect the value of the umpires. The long-retired players, whose nimble bodies once graced those fields of dreams will continue to reflect and discuss the mannerisms and voices of those umpires who enforced the rules in yesteryear. (5)

They provided their services on beautiful days with large crowds, but they also enforced the rules of the games on snow-flurried, cold days of spring with very few spectators in the audience. These umpires were heckled by the fans and challenged by coaches and managers, such as myself. Under stressful conditions, these umpires did their job and many continue to contribute to the game we love.

Keynotes

1 Monarch: At a clinic many years ago, during a session dealing with umpires, it was stated that the person behind the 17-inch pentagon wasn’t part of a democracy, but a monarchy.

2. Skipper: Nickname for a manager

3. Men in Black: Umpires wore black apparel, excepting white shirts, until the middle 1960s, after which variations of blue and gray clothing became popular.

4. Opera singer: When requesting an appeal on a check swing, the Plate Man with a beautiful tenor voice, stepped in front of home, pointed toward the umpire at first and sang out loudly, “You tell ‘em!”

All the people in attendance were treated with a pleasant, jaw-dropping moment.

5. Many of those games and calls will be replayed in the “Hot Stove League” as the old-timers gather in social circles, especially in the off-season winter months.

Credits to George Gegaris, Matt Himlin, Irv Post, Steve Skammer, Frank Galicki and Pat Denoy.