🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A state inmate pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to setting a fire that endangered other inmates and corrections officials at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.

State police at Wilkes-Barre accused Shawn Malik Vannatta, 24, of using lead he placed inside an electrical outlet to ignite a fire inside his cell on April 14, 2020, according to court records.

Vannatta admitted to setting the fire because he was upset he lost telephone privileges, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

Corrections officers responded to a fire inside Vannatta’s cell and overheard him yelling, “I’m going to kill you all!”

Once the cell door opened, Vannatta was accused of punching three officers multiple times before he was detained. State police said three officers sustained minor injuries.

Vannatta denied he assaulted the officers.

Another inmate in the cell told state police Vannatta is “crazy” and did not assault the officers.

Sate police said the fire endangered the lives of other inmates and officers.

Vannatta, originally from Honesdale, was sentenced in Pike County Court in July 2017 to four-to-nine years in prison for discharging a firearm at another teenager and a father on Feb. 27, 2016, court records say.

Vannatta pled guilty to arson, risking a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

Judge David W. Lupas will sentence Vannatta at a later date.