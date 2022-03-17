🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District Superintendent Janet Serino’s looming retirement got a financial boost Tuesday when the School Board voted to amend her contract “to include the retirement incentive” for “accumulated sick days.” The incentive, in contracts with other administrators,was omitted from her 2017 contract. The pay is $100 per sick day.

The board also awarded three contracts totalling $695,100 for the air conditioning project at the JFK School: $524,000 for mechanical construction to JBM Mechanical, $71,500 for electrical construction to Mark Whitehead Electrical Contractor, and $99,600 for general construction to Champion Builders. The district plans to pay for the work using federal COVID-19 relief money.

In other business, the board:

• Approved an agreement with Apple Tree Educational Associates, LLC, for contracted school psychologist services. The cost of mediation, witness prep or litigation is $70 per hour, the cost for a functional behavioral assessment is $600, and the cost for evaluation or reevaluation for students with disabilities or for gifted services is $1,000.

• Accepted the retirements of teacher Michael Migliori, paraprofessional aide Susan Alaimo, and food service employee Lynn Cook.

• Accepted the resignation of food service employee Selena Silva

• Approved stipend increases of $1,000 each to Rosella Fedor and Juel Ann Klepadlo as co-chairs for the Scholarship Program, a move that prompted criticism by one audience member who praised the two women but also warned giving such large increases would “create such animosity within the ranks of the people who are working every single day” in other advisory positions who did not get increases. The board voted 5-4 in favor of the addition to the stipends.

• Approved stipends of $1,250 to Norman Scull as licensed pool operator retroactive to Dec. 19, and $1,250 to Dennis Geiger as licensed pool operator pro-rated to his start date

• Made April 13 a make-up Act 80 in-service day due to the cancellation of school March 9, which was a Flexible Instruction Day.

• Appointed Tammy Leibman as personal care aide.

• Rescinded the contracts for the Tennis Court Renovation awarded Dec. 14 to Grace Industries and Richard Mellow Corporation.

• Awarded the water management contract to Main Line Commercial Pools at a monthly cost of $1,500.

After the voting session Teacher Union President Melissa Dolman asked how the district determines which positions fall within the bargaining union in setting salaries. She referred specifically to the stipends for the Scholarship Program and also warned the $1,000 increases — upping the stipends from $4,000 and $2,000 to $5,000 and $3,000 — would anger other staff who work in advisor positions without annual increases.

Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said the positions in question had traditionally been outside of the bargaining unit since he has been working with the board.

