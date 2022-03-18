🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame donated ice skates for use at the city rink on Public Square. Karel Zubris, an inductee and the historian for the Hall of Fame, presented the skates this week to Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown. Zubris, who has assisted with past events at the rink, will continue to volunteer her time and expertise to upcoming skating events.