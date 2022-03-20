🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — John Zugarek of White Haven Sunday announced that he is a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 117th Legislative District.

Zugarek, 43, is a member of White Haven Borough Council, a position that he has held for nearly four years. As a member of council, he has been a part of the public safety committee and the I-80 anti-tolling task force.

Additionally, Zugarek is president of the White Haven Lions Club, a very active organization that organizes many community events.

“I believe we need to look toward what unites us instead of what divides us and work together to improve our communities and the commonwealth,” Zugarek said. “We need to find a long-term solution to fixing our roads and stop the P3 tolling plan which places undue burdens on small communities. I have seen first-hand the need to support our local police, fire, and ambulance departments and ensure their survival and financial stability. We need to help grow small business and look to build an economy from the bottom up not the top down.”

Zugarek has spent the vast majority of his life as a resident of Luzerne County. He grew up in Mountain Top and is a graduate of Crestwood High School.

Among the first in his family to attend college, he attended Luzerne County Community College before transferring to Wilkes University where he graduated with a degree in History. He then went on to earn his Master’s degree in History from East Stroudsburg University before attending Lehigh University.

Always enthusiastic about sharing knowledge, Zugarek works as an instructor of History at Northampton Community College, Luzerne County Community College, and Marywood University.

Zugarek said helping others has always been one of his core values. He said it is reflected in his role as an educator and his volunteer work.

Zugarek said he gives back to his community as a member of the White Haven Borough Council, co-chair of the Stop the I-80 Tolling Task Force, and as the President of the White Haven Lions Club.

Zugarek has been married to his wife, Denise, for almost 12 years, and he is devoted to his dog, Wookie. He is an avid fan of baseball, football, music, and supporter of local sports teams like the SWB RailRiders and the WBS Penguins.

Zugarek said he believes that everyone deserves to have their voice heard. He believes that the role of an elected official is to serve all their constituents. If elected as the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 117th District, he said he will work tirelessly for the benefit of all its residents.

