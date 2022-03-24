🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Opposing attorneys in the attempted homicide trial of Damel Latiek Wright gave different meanings of reasonable doubt in their efforts to persuade a Luzerne County jury in their favor.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin and Wright’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, equally spent the same time Thursday morning addressing the jury in their closing arguments after two days of testimony before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Wright, 23, is accused in a shooting outside 212 McLean St., Wilkes-Barre, on April 4, 2020, when Shaina Cook, was five months pregnant at the time, suffered gunshot wounds to a left finger and left leg.

Wright is facing 13 charges, including criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied residence and reckless endangerment.

“In my opening statement, I told you this was a reasonable doubt case,” Fannick said to the jury. “That is still the case. The commonwealth has not proven beyond reasonable doubt.”

“This was an ambush,” McLaughlin said at the start of his summation. “Shaina Cook, Haniyyah Williams and Savon Collins were ambushed at this house.”

City police alleged Wright’s intended target was Collins as Wright was dating Collins’ sister. The two men did not get along Collins’ sister accused Wright of cheating on her.

Police say they recovered 19 shell casings from the front of 216 McLean St.

Fannick used the shell casings to his advantage.

Fannick reminded jurors Cook and Williams separately testified to seeing Wright standing in front of 212 McLean St. when gunfire erupted.

“Magical bullets,” Fannick said in describing how the shell casings ended up being found 20 feet away from the point where Wright was seen standing by Cook and Williams.

Fannick further suggested police did not perform a thorough investigation failing to obtain Wright’s cell phone records.

Police said there were two men with Wright at the time of the shooting.

Fannick claimed police did not bother to find out if Wright called anyone else to meet him at the McLean Street home.

Prior to the shooting, Fannick said, Wright left the Sambourne Street home of Zabrina Ross without a firearm after reportedly receiving a call from Collins wanting to fight.

“He didn’t have a gun,” Fannick said. “I don’t know, did a gun fall from the sky? Was there a gun on the sidewalk, I don’t know.”

One witness who did not testify was Collins.

McLaughlin previously said efforts were being made to locate Collins to testify.

“Where the hell was Savon Collins?” Fannick said. “But they (prosecutors) want you to convict my client on these serious charges.”

Recalling the same testimony by Cook and Williams, McLaughlin told the jury that the shooting happened as soon as Collins appeared at the front door.

Cook and Williams testified they walked onto the front porch after Wright knocked on the front door.

The two women said Collins was putting on his shoes while standing in the front door when shots were fired.

“When did the shooting start? Not when Shaina Cook came out. Not when Haniyyah Williams came out. The bullets started flying when Savon Collins came out,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin suggested the defense theory is a rejected Hollywood movie script.

The jury began deliberating early Thursday afternoon.