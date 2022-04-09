🔊 Listen to this

“Create the things you wish existed” is one of my favorite quotes. It hangs on the wall of my downtown office and reminds me of the work we do at the Chamber. More prominently, it reminds me of the amazing, hard-working people in our community who live this quote every day.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre, the heart and hub of our greater region, has always been a special gathering place for people to enjoy our many incredible locally owned restaurants. It’s a place to celebrate our vast local history, arts, architecture, culture and music, a place to purchase locally made products and goods, and it’s home to many world-class businesses that have anchored here.

Whether they’re entrepreneurs in our many incubators, growing companies and organizations in our large beautiful office buildings, or standalone flagship businesses that line our streets, they are all part of the diverse economic landscape that is Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Mix in our renowned academic institutions, located within walking distance and attracting students and talent from all across the globe, and we truly have the ingredients for success.

COVID-19 has changed us forever, and its tremendous challenges remain. But we are also offered a chance to “create the things we wish existed,” forging ahead into a new chapter we can all write together.

Jane Jacobs, author of The Death Life of Great American Cities, wrote: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.” My Chamber team and I are proud to be part of our city, the downtown, and part of that “everybody.” We are committed to strengthening, revitalizing, being an active part of the heart of the Valley we love so much, and working alongside groups like the Diamond City Partnership (DCP), their collective group of volunteers, and like-minded downtown organizations doing this daily. Each event, parade or festival is aimed at getting the larger community and our residents to join in the momentum and be part of that “everybody.” We know we have work to do, and we invite you to join us to build back a strong and bright re-imagined future.

That future has already begun. This year has already brought about positive growth and change for our downtown and greater area. We’ve assisted the opening of several new businesses through a partnership with the City of Wilkes-Barre through our newly launched SPARK Wilkes-Barre Grant Program, designed to generate economic development activity and facilitate the growth of new companies and relocation of existing businesses to Wilkes-Barre. We’ve cut ribbons, not only on many new locations and storefronts, but also in our incubators and the Accelerator building, which shows the growth and prosperity of the entrepreneurial community and the local business assistance programs.

With warmer weather and blooming cherry blossoms, the arts and culture in our region offer many great downtown events. Fine Arts Fiesta, Sunsets on South Main, and Rockin’ the River, some of my absolute favorite events bringing the community together, are right around the corner. Our Chamber’s EPIC Awards (Extraordinary People Inspiring Community) on May 24 at the FM Kirby Center is a celebration honoring several individuals and organizations who are champions of our area through volunteerism, innovation, mentoring, and diversity and inclusion. We will also honor several community organizations and non-profits, celebrating significant anniversaries and highlighting the ways their work impacts the greater good of our region.

This event, like so many mentioned above, is open to everyone and available on the community calendar on our Chamber website. This is a great resource to find the many things to do locally, whether it be educational, family-friendly, or a night out on the town. Also, make sure to check out the DCP website for downtown Wilkes-Barre happenings and the Discover NEPA site for all things happening across Northeast Pennsylvania.

My team and I often say that with all we have happening in our area and downtown, we could be out eight nights a week (and yes, we know there are only seven). We think this activity is a true testament to the efforts of the many community groups committed to our region and downtown, especially in navigating the post-COVID world. Not only do we want to rebound, we want to trail blaze and transform. This is our time, and we ask you to join us.

Lindsay A. Griffin is president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of Business and Industry.