WEST PITTSTON — A Nanticoke man who repaired all-terrain vehicles was charged by West Pittston police with trading an ATV and selling another off road vehicle without the owner’s authorization.

George Shotwell, 45, was arraigned Monday by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of theft by unlawful taking and a single count of theft by deception.

Police said they received a report from Scranton and Dunmore police departments regarding the theft of an ATV. An investigation allegedly revealed Shotwell, who operated a service repairing ATVs, took possession of an ATV and traded the vehicle without permission of the owner.

Police further alleged Shotwell took another ATV that he sold without the owner’s permission.

Shotwell was arrested Sunday when police with assistance from Nanticoke police served an arrest warrant at his residence. Shotwell was detained on an unrelated parole warrant, police said.

Shotwell was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail on the theft charges.