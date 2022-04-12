🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Binghamton, N.Y., who called himself a “dirty old man” while conversing with who he believed was a 15-year-old boy pled guilty to unlawful contact with a minor in Luzerne County Court on Monday.

Eric Ryan Gonzalez, 36, entered the plea before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Kingston police arrested Gonzalez after he engaged in an online conversation with a detective posing as the teen boy from Sept. 21 to Oct. 9, 2020, according to court records.

Court records say Gonzalez initiated the conversation by stating, “Hey,” on a social media site. Gonzalez wrote to the boy, “Just so you know, I have a husband. LOL. Mainly looking for friends or even a third,” court records say.

Gonzalez was accused of soliciting pictures of the boy and once he received the photographs, he replied, “Cutie,” and “Yo seem nice and you are very handsome, Got me a little excited. LOL. Do you like to cuddle?” according to court records.

Police in court records say Gonzalez stated he wanted to be cautious and sent emojis normally used to described certain body parts adding, “Sorry, being a dirty old man.”

Gonzalez was arrested when he decided to travel to the area with plans to meet the boy.

Prosecutors withdrew a second count of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility against Gonzalez.

Sklarosky ordered Gonzalez to be evaluated by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board prior to being sentenced Aug. 11.

Gonzalez remains free on $50,000 bail.