🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — Two individuals wanted on active arrest warrants were apprehended Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to a pursuit and crash.

Jonathan Diefenderfer, 36, of Nescopeck and Megan Welsh, 33, of Berwick were charged with a number of offenses related to a chase that they led police on in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The two also face drug charges after they were observed discarding alleged controlled substances during the chase, according to the Hazleton City Police Department’s Facebook page.

A release posted by Hazleton City police states that officers conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala for a moving violation around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

While confirming the identities of the two individuals in the vehicle (confirmed as Diefenderfer in the driver’s seat and Welsh in the passenger’s seat), it was learned that both Diefenderfer and Welsh had active warrants out for their arrest.

As officers approached the vehicle to take the two suspects into custody, the car took off at a high rate of speed, with police vehicles in pursuit.

Diefenderfer was observed throwing bags out of his window while fleeing; these were determined to be bags of suspected controlled substances, according to the police release.

The two suspects’ escape attempt ended when they crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Lincoln Street. They were taken into custody and, after first being transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, were medically cleared for incarceration.

Diefenderfer and Welsh were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy later Wednesday.

Diefenderfer was charged with a felony count of fleeing or an attempt to elude an officer and misdemeanor charges of tampering with evidence, intentional possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. He is also facing a number of summary offenses related to reckless driving while fleeing from police.

Welsh was charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.

The news release didn’t specify what additional charges the two suspects will face stemming from the active warrants out for their arrests.

Diefenderfer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21; Welsh will appear in court for her preliminary hearing on May 6.