WILKES-BARRE — Attorney Nicole Thompson Lermitte began her closing argument telling a Luzerne County jury that the strangulation death of Sky, a 3-year-old Husky mix, is the reality of a broken animal care system.

Lermitte’s client, Dennis Blanchette, 30, stood trial this week before Judge David W. Lupas on charges he choked the dog to death behind his former residence on South Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 19, 2019.

Assistant district attorneys Julian Truskowski and Gerry Scott argued Blanchette disregarded the legal way of euthanizing a sick canine by making an illegal choice of strangulation.

In their last efforts to convince the jury, Lermitte and Truskowski gave their closing arguments Thursday morning.

“It’s about compassion, mercy,” Lermitte said. “It’s about the reality of being poor.”

Lermitte’s defense strategy through the three day trial was to convince the jury Blanchette was broke and did not have the funds to properly euthanize Sky, who was vomiting and had severe diarrhea after he claimed the dog ate dirty diapers.

Lermitte said Blanchette called several veterinary animals hospitals only to be told he needed cash up front. Blanchette then decided to seek help at the SPCA of Luzerne County only to be turned away, Lermitte argued.

Part of Lermitte’s defense strategy was to blame those veterinarian hospitals and the SPCA for not offering to euthanize the dog for free.

“His only intention was to end Sky’s suffering,” Lermitte told jurors. “Our society does not allow free veterinarian care and in Mr. Blanchette’s position, he had to make a choice.”

Truskowski told the jury the trial was not about the SPCA but about the actions of Blanchette strangling his dog.

“Just because you’re poor does not give you the right to strangle your dog,” Truskowski said. “Something like his cannot be compassion or merciful when the defendant admitted this is inhumane.”

Blanchette testified in his own defense admitting he strangled Sky but only because it was the last resort after he sought help from animals hospitals and the SPCA.

Blanchette is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of care.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating Thursday afternoon.