🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston Township man charged with sexually assaulting several women including when they were children decades ago pled guilty in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

David John Williams, 59, was arrested several times by county detectives and Pittston police beginning in February 2021.

Court records say Williams was a family friend to the victims.

In one case, Williams sexually assaulted a girl when she was 8 or 9, and he also sexually assaulted the girl’s mother, court records say.

In another case, court records say, Williams fooled a girl by taking her to a surprise 16th birthday party at the Knights Inn in Pittston Township. When they arrived, she claimed no one else was in the room and they stayed and had sexual relations in a hot tub, court records say.

Williams was accused of sexually assaulting two girls from 2012 to 2021 at various locations, including a martial arts school he operated in Pittston, according to court records.

Detectives alleged Williams provided marijuana and alcohol to most of the victims.

Williams allegedly recorded his assaults on one of the victims when she found a hidden camera.

Williams pled guilty to multiple sexual related offenses before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Williams will have to be evaluated by a sex offender board prior to sentencing.

Under the plea agreement, Williams was deemed a violent sexual predator subject to lifetime registration under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act.