A projector set up in the Miller Keystone office shows many of the faces involved in saving lives, like Barbara Miller’s everyday. Highlighted in the yellow square is Margie Burke of the Lehigh Valley area. It was Margie’s first-ever blood donation that went on to play a role in saving Miller’s life. An ovarian cancer survivor herself, Burke said, ‘I realized this (donating blood) is something I could do to help somebody else.’ She went on to say how grateful she was for the opportunity to see Milller ‘up and kicking.’

PITTSTON — Barbara Miller is alive because of blood donors.

Miller, of Wilkes-Barre, was 60 when she suffered an 18-inch aortic aneurysm in May of 2020.

“When the human body holds 10 pints of blood and you get donated 14 …, ” Miller said, trailing off at the end to let the point sink in.

So, it was extra special Thursday evening when Miller and her husband of 31 years (they’re together 35), Gary, were able to meet two of her donors via Zoom at the Miller Keystone Blood Center in Pittston as part of the Center’s ‘Celebrate Hope’ series.

“I’m happy she’s still here,” Gary Miller said. “It was a long haul.”

He detailed the first six weeks after his wife came home following a 14-hour surgery, a 55-day stay at Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and a further stay in Danville.

“It was really tough for the first five or six weeks. She slept on the couch while I slept on the recliner.”

Miller said that she had 14 donors’ blood on the day of her incident, however, President and CEO of Miller Keystone, Peter Castagna, and Kathy Rowinski, the Account Manager, estimate that it was more like 50 or 60 people, given the plasma, platelets and various forms of blood she received.

As 5 p.m. rolled around, Miller and Castagna took their seats in front of a laptop, connected to a large projector so Barbara could have the chance to speak with a few of her donors.

First up was Margie Burke, of the Lehigh Valley area, who donated via the Lehigh Valley Blood Center.

Burke is an ovarian cancer survivor and the blood Miller received from her was her very first donation. She told Miller, “I realized this is something I could do to help somebody else. It’s so nice to see you up and kicking and I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

The next donor was Richard Hooper of Bethlehem, who also donated via his hometown Blood Center.

Hooper offered a bit of comedy, joking that the first time he donated, he jumped at the chance to get out of work for a half hour. Getting a bit more serious, he remarked, “It feels kind of emotional in a good way to meet the actual person who gets your blood. Not everybody could give blood for a variety of reasons. It’s a really simple way to help people.”

Barbara thanked them both as well as all in attendance, “Without all you guys, I wouldn’t be here.”

The serendipity, however, is that Miller herself was a blood donor for about 40 years, before her incident and the subsequent medications that would make her unable to donate.

The real kicker? She’s a phlebotomy instructor at Fortis Institute, a position through which she befriended Rowinski.

In closing, Miller offered this: It’s fantastic to put a name to a drop of blood, ‘cause you don’t get that chance. Roll up your sleeve, give that blood. People need it.

Miller Keystone Blood Center works through 29 hospitals including the entire Geisinger Health System, Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s, Reading Hospital, Grand View Health and numerous smaller facilities, according to Castagna. For more information, visit www.giveapint.org or call 800-B-A-DONOR (223-6667).