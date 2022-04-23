🔊 Listen to this

The Outdoor Patio at the Westmoreland Club, 59 S. Franklin St., was the setting for Leadership Northeast’s Annual Cocktail Party on Friday night.

There were many familiar faces in attendance and program alumni were in abundance at Leadership Northeast’s annual cocktail party on Friday night.

WILKES-BARRE — It was a beautiful setting for Leadership Northeast’s annual cocktail party. Folks gathered under the canopy at the Westmoreland Club Outdoor Patio for food, drinks, music and conversation, and fundraising for a worthy cause amidst the sunny, breezy backdrop of an April evening.

The event typically takes place in the winter, however, the decision was made to hold off until an outdoor venue could be secured in order to keep all in attendance safe.

Program Director at LNE, Jess Cronauer, spoke on the importance of the fundraiser to the organization and the location, saying, “So, we got this beautiful tent on this beautiful property. We got really lucky. So, this is really a combination of our alumni, our community partners, and our friends. It’s open to the public. And it’s a really important fundraiser for LNE.”

Funds secured from the yearly party via charitable donations and ticket sales go right back into LNE’s scholarship fund for programming.

“What we do,” Cronauer said, “is we offer a lot of scholarships for folks who maybe work for nonprofits or who are self-funded and want to participate in our programs.”

Funds accrued from the yearly fundraiser, as she put it, “make a big difference.”

The timing and location aren’t the only thing new about the 2022 iteration of the event.

LNE launched their first virtual auction this past week, on Apr. 18. The auction aims to provide the highest bidders with a litany of prizes such as concert tickets, sports and show tickets, a boozy “Basket of Cheer”, fitness classes and gym memberships, a “Weekend in NEPA Basket” complete with Middleswarth chips, TastyKakes and local brews, and many other items and experiences.

Lissa Bryan-Smith, a former board chair at LNE and current chair of the committee for the virtual auction, and all-around volunteer extraordinaire, explained the auction in detail.

“We learned how to do virtual auctions during COVID, but it worked out really well because we found out we not only could reach the people that came to an event, but anybody ever associated with the group. There’s a huge amount of graduates throughout. So we said, ‘well, let’s go ahead’. We’ve never had an auction like this, but we have so many people and businesses, or they work somewhere that they could donate so we thought, ‘let’s give it a try.’”

She did offer a bit of a trade secret when it comes to bidding, but this reporter will be keeping that for himself.

Proceeds from the virtual auction, which closes today at noon, will also go back into the organization to be used just like the other funds from the cocktail party: to continue to churn out top-notch leaders who can make a positive impact while serving the region.

Bryan-Smith offered her thanks, as she said, “Number one, thank you for the people who got us things to bid on. And then thanks to everybody that bids.” She also added that no part of the event would be possible without unbelievable community partners.

Sponsors included: FNCB Bank as the presenting sponsor, Geisinger as the virtual auction sponsor, Benco Dental, Corcoran Printing who made the tickets, and Phil Gelso Law Offices.

Attendees were also able to purchase tickets for the Get Out of Town raffle, which will see winners walk away with wonderful trips, including Puerto Rico to Myrtle Beach.

LNE ended up with almost 100 items and experiences donated to be bid on, thanks to the generosity of so many local people who’ve either been through LNE’s programs, or simply appreciate what it is that they do. Through their Core, Impact, Junior, Executive, Intercollegiate, and Advanced Leadership courses, LNE not only helps to shape the leaders of tomorrow, it helps to empower current leaders so they can in turn empower their teams and the community as a whole. It’s truly a win-win-win for those who enroll in the programs, those who are part of the organization, and for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

As Cronauer and Bryan-Smith noted, “LNE is a community-based organization. So, everything that we do, all of the people that we pop out of our programs year after year, are trained to give back to the community.”

For those interested in learning more, you can visit leadershipnortheast.org, or call the office at 570-270-LEAD.