A two-alarm blaze at Brian’s Used Tires has traffic on Route 11 backed up in both directions.

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Crews from multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at a tire business on East Poplar Street (Route 11) in West Nanticoke this afternoon.

