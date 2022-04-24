🔊 Listen to this

I was born in Puerto Rico, raised in New Jersey and even returned to Puerto Rico for a while. But Wilkes-Barre is the place my family and I proudly call our home.

Things can happen anywhere you go, but thankfully the negative occurrences here are few and far between. My wife, Geizamar (she goes by “G”), and I came here because the schools are good for our girls, it’s a safe place to raise them, and the people are good here. That’s been our experience, and we think we have a pretty good point of view because I work as an ambassador for the Diamond City Partnership’s Clean and Safe Team and a second job as a housekeeper at Mackin Elementary School, while G is a crossing guard and also a teacher’s aide at Kistler Elementary. We see plenty of people around town each day, both adults and children.

The job of the Clean and Safe Team is to make sure Public Square and the surrounding blocks and sidewalks are free of litter and graffiti, help people in need of directions or other assistance and keep an eye out and contact the city’s police department should we encounter any situations that require their involvement. It’s a great job with benefits, and my wife and family are grateful for the opportunity.

You might not think picking up litter, scraping away gum spots and scrubbing away graffiti tags is a good job, but you would be wrong. It’s not only a good job, but it’s also an important one.

Nobody wants to work in, go to school in or visit a place that is not clean and safe. The work of the Clean and Safe Team is at the heart of the Downtown Rebound and all that is being done for Wilkes-Barre to recover from the ill effects of the pandemic. Because of COVID-19, many downtown workers stopped going to their offices, which hurt our restaurants and other merchants. I’m happy that downtown workers are starting to return, and people are getting back to dining out or going to the movies.

I hope they are noticing the work being done by the Clean and Safe Team. My colleagues and I now wear nice uniforms so people can identify us and see the work we do. We keep our eyes open throughout our day for discarded trash items or other eyesores, and we address them.

Our intent is to be as helpful as we can possibly be, and after being asked for directions a few times, I took a photo on my cellphone of a Downtown Wilkes-Barre map. I now use it to better assist people with finding their way around the city. They appreciate the visual guidance and the city is better served because they get to where they’re going and enjoy their time in the downtown.

I like to see every day as an opportunity to learn, and I enjoy interacting with the public. The more I talk with people, the more it helps me improve relationships at work and at home. I try to learn a little more about the downtown each day, so I’ll be ready when I need that information to assist someone.

My wife and I like to bring the family downtown, most recently so our girls could enjoy the Easter egg hunt on Public Square. Doing so further inspires me to keep our downtown clean and safe, and it was great to see so many children and their families out and having fun.

My mom, who we lost last year, was everything to me and taught me the value of hard work, learning always, taking pride in what you do, and enjoying every day. I learned from her that you have to love what you do, and I love working with the Diamond City Partnership. I enjoy being outside, working with my hands and repairing our equipment. I’m not afraid to try something new, and I know it’s okay to make a mistake or two as long as I learn from them. I take my job seriously and I spend my time representing the Clean and Safe Team with a smile while I work.

I hope I’m making my mom above, my wife, children and Wilkes-Barre proud.

Alexis “Lex” Santana is an ambassador with the Diamond City Partnership’s Clean and Safe Team.