EXETER — A bloody Cidney Hargrave yelled his sister stabbed him despite her denying she assaulted her brother with a knife, according to court records.

Trish Lynn Hargrave, 27, of Lincoln Street, was arrested at her residence where police found large amounts of blood spatter at the front and rear doors early Monday morning, court records say.

After Cidney Hargrave was injured, he fled the house and was chased by Trish Hargrave who left behind a 3-year-old child unsupervised, police allege.

Trish Hargrave was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment and one count each of endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct. She was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Penn avenues for an argument just after 2 a.m. Officers spotted a woman, identified as Trish Hargrave, run through an alley and into the rear of her residence.

When Trish Hargrave was spotted running into her home, officers were advised that a man, identified as Cidney Hargrave, was in the area of 980 Wyoming Ave.

Police said Cidney Hargrave had a large amount of blood covering his legs, arms and torso.

As officers approached Cidney Hargrave, he yelled multiple times, “My (expletive) sister stabbed me,” the complaint says.

Cidney Hargrave told police that he and Trish Hargrave were consuming alcohol and intoxicated. They were arguing about who paid for the alcohol when Trish Hargrave forced her way into his bedroom and flipped over a dresser, according to the complaint.

He told police his sister allegedly grabbed a large serrated knife, held it above her head and stabbed him when he raised his hands in a defensive position.

Police in the complaint say Cidney Hargrave suffered a deep stab wound to his right hand.

After sustained the injury, Cidney Hargrave claimed he ran to the front door but was not able to open the door, and then ran to the rear door while being chased by his sister, the complaint says.