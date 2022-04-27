🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department added two new officers Tuesday. John Kozich and Cody Cecelon were sworn in by Mayor George Brown.

Kozich, 23, and Cecelon, 27, graduated from the former Coughlin high school in Wilkes-Barre and received their Act 120 certification for municipal police officers from the Lackawanna College Police Academy in Scranton.

Kozich also received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from King’s College and worked for the Pittston City Police Department.

Cecelon is studying to attain an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Lackawanna College and has four years experience working in law enforcement at the West Pittston and Wilkes University police departments.

The starting salary for each officer is $67,789.