Wilkes-Barre, West Pittston host annual Cherry Blossom Festivals

🔊 Listen to this

The Grand Marshal of the 2022 West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival, Jerry Zezza, heads down Wyoming Avenue with a carload of his grandchildren during the annual Cherry Blossom parade on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Teagan Delaney was crowned the 2022 Little Miss Cherry Blossom Festival Princess by Gina Malsky, Cherry Blossom entertainment coordinator, yesterday during the 51st West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival.

The first of three live musical acts to play the Festival this weekend, Vine Street kicked off their set at noon on Saturday and played a number of crowd favorites to get everyone warmed up.

Some vendors bring signs, some bring trucks — Parlor Beverages brought a giant inflatable bottle of their signature root beer.

Dante Solis-Rodriguez tries his hand at one of the festival’s carnival games. He made all but one of his shots, earning a prize.

WILKES-BARRE — Spring is in the air, and with it returns one of the city’s most beloved traditions: the annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

As the blossoms come into full bloom around Kirby Park, Saturday kicked off the festival with a never-ending sea of vendors, food, amusement park rides and several live bands — fun for the whole family.

“I’m excited to see all the people that come out today,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown as he stood along the walkway, welcoming everyone to the park. “It’s a great day, there’s something for everybody here.”

True to form, the Cherry Blossom Festival, as it has in the past, provided entertainment for every age, from the youngest children all the way up to adulthood.

Upriver in “The Garden Village,” meanwhile, residents of West Pittston held their own Cherry Blossom Festival, with Jerry Zezza as Grand Marshal and Teagan Delaney, 8, crowned festival Princess on Saturday.

Carnival in the park

For the children in Wilkes-Barre, Kirby Park’s parking lot was turned into a full-fledged carnival, complete with a Ferris wheel, a bounce castle, a merry-go-round and plenty more fun rides to check out.

There were also a number of carnival games that proved quite popular, including a basketball-shooting contest.

Dante Solis-Rodriguez, 7, made short work of the basketball game, making all but one of his shots to win a prize.

“I play basketball, and baseball and football,” Solis-Rodriguez said, holding his new plush octopus toy. He was looking forward to checking out the rest of the carnival rides, adding that he “was just getting started” with his afternoon in the park.

As always, the Cherry Blossom Festival also featured vendors of all types lining the walkway, 30 different vendors in total, according to the mayor.

“We’ve got all the different kinds of food you could ever want,” Brown said. “We’ve also got vendors who are selling clothing, and other things of that nature.”

The food trucks are always big hits and, judging by the lines at just about all of them, business was booming on Saturday. Elsewhere along the vendor path, toys were for sale, baked goods, cutlery — just about everything imaginable.

A very popular stop along the way was RCG Crystals, a Pittston-based family business selling unique crystals.

“It started as just a hobby of ours, and now we’re at a different vendor show every week,” said Carly Warnagiris, one of the owners and the “C” in RCG Crystals. “We’ve got a crystal for everything.”

After festival-goers found what they were looking for at the vendor tables, many of them made their way down into the grass in front of the Martz Pavilion to listen to some live music.

Vine Street kicked off the festival with a set from 12 to 3 p.m., covering a number of old favorites. A Proud Monkey was scheduled to perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday evening, and Sunday’s live music duties would be covered by Angry Young Band.

Festivals continue today

The West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up today, with events from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information on the group’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/398302651674/.

The Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival will wrap up the weekend with another jam-packed day of entertainment today, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s just the start to what promises to be a fun, event-filled summer in the city, with many of Wilkes-Barre’s traditional festivals and celebrations returning in full force.

“We’ve got Rockin’ the River, Riverfest, the Fourth of July coming up,” Brown said. “This year, there will be even more things to do, for families to enjoy.”

All those parties will keep the Diamond City lively in the coming months, but for this weekend, the Cherry Blossom Festival brought families together to kickstart the spring in a fun way.

Whether festival veterans or first-timers like Roy Gongora and Pinar Kochar, who made their way into Kirby Park and stopped at the very first vendor along the trail, there was something for everybody this weekend, much like Brown said.

For Gongora, that something was pretty simple.

“I brought my appetite,” he said.