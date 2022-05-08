‘Luzerne County is going to make the difference,’ AG tells local Democrats

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (center) addresses the crowd at Saturday’s campaign event at Luzerne County Democratic Headquarters in Wilkes-Barre.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, left, listens as Duke Barrett speaks during Saturday’s campaign event at Luzerne County Democratic Headquarters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, speaks at Luzerne County Democratic Headquarters in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon. Among those listening behind Davis are, from his immediate left, state Sen. Sharif Street, Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, state Sen. Marty Flynn, and Luzerne County Democratic Chair Kathy Bozinski.

WILKES-BARRE — A meet-and-greet for voters and local Democratic candidates ahead of this month’s primary elections featured appearances from two candidates running for the highest seats in the commonwealth.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Rep. Austin Davis, running for the Democratic nominations for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, joined several other elected officials and candidates at the Luzerne County Democratic Party headquarters on Saturday.

“You all know how to fill a room here in Luzerne County,” Shapiro said as he took center stage before a crowd of energized Democratic voters, who greeted the attorney general with a hearty round of applause when he entered the building.

Behind Shapiro and Davis was a backdrop of the party’s local leaders and elected officials, including incumbents like U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, State Sen. Sharif Street and State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski along with a host of hopeful candidates running for the party nomination in the May 17 primary elections.

Opening remarks were given by Cartwright and Street before Davis and Shapiro offered their words, with Cartwright stressing the need to elect Democratic leaders at all levels of government. He also offered his own take on the state’s U.S. Senate race.

“I’ve served in the U.S. House with [U.S. Representative and U.S. Senate candidate] Conor Lamb, and he’s the toughest of the tough in the Democratic party,” Cartwright said.

Davis took his turn to speak after Cartwright and Street had wrapped up their remarks.

A state representative from the 35th District, which encompasses several municipalities in Allegheny County, Davis used his own background as an example of the type of Pennsylvania he and Shapiro would like to build.

“I’m the son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser,” Davis said. “Working class families are struggling … we’re going to make a Pennsylvania for everybody.”

Before the prepared remarks began, these candidates spent much of the afternoon greeting voters and getting their messages out before Luzerne County, and the rest of Pennsylvania, heads to the polls.

“This is why we wanted to keep things informal, in terms of not having a traditional rally,” said county Democratic chair Kathy Bozinski, who called Saturday’s turnout “outstanding.”

“We wanted people to come in and get an opportunity to meet [candidates] from their district, to hear what they’re all about and to hear what their plans are.”

A large crowd of county Democrats turned out not just to meet the candidates for statewide office out of their own district, but to meet Shapiro and to hear what his plans are for Pennsylvania if he were to win in November.

For local artist Duke Barrett, who has volunteered for numerous Democratic campaigns in the past, the issues that stand out to him as a voter most involve COVID-19, to which he said that he believed everyone should be vaccinated, and the economy.

“Raise the minimum wage,” Barrett said when asked what he would like to see Shapiro do as the next governor of Pennsylvania. “If you give the workers money, they spend it.”

In light of this past week’s leaked Supreme Court brief pertaining to the possible striking down of federal abortion access protected by the Roe v. Wade court case, many of the voters cited the woman’s right to choose as one of their biggest concerns for this election cycle.

“I would hope he [Shapiro] sustains the freedom of individual privacy and choice,” said Denise Miscavage, of Dallas. “This is a swing state, and I’d like it to remain blue.”

Throughout his remarks, Shapiro highlighted abortion rights as something he would strive to protect in the governor’s office, and called out his Republican counterparts on the other side of the gubernatorial race for their stances on the issue of a woman’s reproductive health.

“They have a vision that fundamentally restricts our freedom, they believe they know better than the women of this commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “The next governor will have a bill on their desk that outright restricts abortion … not only will I veto that bill, I’ll invite everyone here to the veto signing.”

Shapiro singled out state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his likely opponent in November’s general election, and emphasized Republican Mastriano’s connection to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The guy I’m going to be running against? He was there on Jan. 6,” Shapiro said to the crowd.

In remarks made after the event to members of the media, Shapiro expounded on the points he made about Mastriano’s activity that day.

“While I was in court, fighting to protect the right to vote, he [Mastriano] marched to our nation’s capital, he breached the police lines and he was there at the insurrection on Jan. 6,” Shapiro said, while also acknowledging that he “wasn’t aware” of any charges currently pending against Mastriano.

Earlier this year, the congressional committee investigating the failed Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection attempt issued Mastriano a subpoena to testify, and as of yet there is no indication whether he has responded. During a debate in late April, Mastriano responded to a moderator’s question about whether he feared legal ramifications by stating “there are no legal issues.”

Above all else, Shapiro stressed the importance of a big Luzerne County turnout this year in order to keep Pennsylvania blue.

“It was a difference maker for me in 2020 when I won Luzerne County, and Luzerne County is going to make the difference in what happens in this governor’s race,” Shapiro said.

“I need you to dig deep this time … your futures and your rights are on the ballot.”