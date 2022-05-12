‘I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,’ Cotisha Smith says

Hanover Township also welcomed a new K-9 unit to the force Wednesday, Blu.

Along with Smith, new township officer Randall Yost was also sworn into duty on Wednesday. Smith worked in Ashley Borough before taking a job in his native Hanover Township.

HANOVER TWP. — In front of family, friends and at least one dog, the Hanover Township Police Department saw two new officer sworn into duty — making history in the process.

Officers Cotisha Smith and Randall Yost were formally sworn in by Magistrate Joseph Halesey on Wednesday night at the township municipal building during a township commissioners meeting; with her hiring, Smith officially became the first female police officer in the history of the township police force.

“I’m super excited, I’m ready for the journey,” Smith said before the swearing in. “It’s going to be a rollercoaster but I’m ready to jump on.”

Smith, who is originally from New Jersey but moved to Hanover Township with her parents about eight years ago, worked stints as a home health aide and in a Lord & Taylor warehouse before starting the process of becoming a police officer.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “I finally followed my dreams.”

Smith and Yost officially started with Hanover Township on April 18, so they’ve had about a month to acclimate to the force before Wednesday evening’s ceremony.

Yost, a native of the township, worked as an officer in Ashley Borough before coming home to Hanover Township.

“I’ve wanted to work here all my life,” Yost said.

The two new officers were not the only additions to the Hanover Township force recognized Wednesday night; they were joined by Blu, the department’s new K-9 unit, who was not formally sworn in by Judge Halesey but posed for photos and greeted everybody in his path.

Hanover Township police chief Dave Lewis, who took over the role in February after the retirement of longtime chief Al Walker, was thrilled to see the new additions to his force.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Lewis said after the meeting wrapped up. “They [Smith and Yost] are both exceptional workers.”

Lewis also noted that a third officer will also be joining the force in an internship role in September, and the chief said he’s lucky to be able to add these new officers to strengthen the department.

Smith noted that she ultimately wanted to become a detective, and she also expressed a desire to work with her children in her role with the department.

Following a similar occasion in Plymouth back in March in which Alexandra Baloga became that municipality’s first full-time female officer, Smith is excited to break a similar barrier in Hanover Township.

“It makes me feel good, I’m all for it,” Smith said when asked about seeing more women in policing roles around the area. “I love seeing women be great.”