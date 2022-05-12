🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Doug Mastriano will be making a campaign stop at Kirby Park tomorrow, Friday May 13.

Mastriano and wife Rebecca will speak to supporters at the Martz Pavilion from 2:45 to 4 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine, officials said.

With less than a week remaining until the Pennsylvania Primary, polls have shown Mastriano, a state Senator from Franklin County, leading a sizeable group of GOP contenders.

That pack shrank by at least one name today, as state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman announced that he is withdrawing from the race for governor and throwing his support behind fellow Republican Lou Barletta.

For questions about Friday’s event, or to view the bus tour itinerary, visit Doug4Gov.com; for directions, GPS 160 Market St. Kingston, PA 18704.