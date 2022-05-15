Pro-choice demonstrators take to the streets in WB

The rally brought people from all over the valley together to express their support for the upholding of Roe v. Wade, and to fight for a woman’s right to choose.

A large crowd of pro-choice protestors rallied outside the Luzerne County Courthouse on Saturday, ahead of this coming week’s primary elections.

WILKES-BARRE — Reverberations from the leaked Supreme Court draft that would see the Roe v. Wade court case overturned continue to be felt across the country, including right here in Luzerne County.

Over a hundred protesters lined River Street in front of the Luzerne County Courthouse to advocate for a woman’s right to choose when it comes to the matter of abortions, the right to receive one federally protected by the Roe v. Wade decision now potentially up for reversal.

“If they overturn [Roe v. Wade], it will affect everything,” said rally organizer Shelby Sudnick. “I don’t think it’s very well thought out.”

Sudnick said that Saturday’s rally, organized through the Mobilize app, took about five days to set up — and, by her last count, over 130 people lined the sidewalk outside the Courthouse, holding signs and chanting as passing motorists honked their horns in support.

Some of the protesters had made their way over to River Street from an earlier pro-choice rally held on Public Square. Everyone involved had one common purpose: to make some noise and let their voices be heard, especially with Pennsylvania’s primary elections coming up on Tuesday.

“It’s important to get out and let people know … some people might not know what’s going on,” said Olivia Wilkins, of Courtdale. “We’ve got to get out and vote.”

Wilkins stood high on the steps of the Courthouse, with two signs in hand: one with the phrase “Bans Off Our Bodies” and another with “Not Your Body? Not Your Choice.”

The first slogan has become a go-to for pro-choice activists in the weeks since Politico released the leaked Supreme Court draft, authored by Justice Samuel Alito with the aim to overturn Roe v. Wade and roll back federal protections for abortions.

But Sudnick pointed out that abortion restrictions would just be a part of the ramifications brought forth by striking down Roe v. Wade, citing the rights of patients with DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders and the privacy rights for patients set forth by HIPAA as examples.

“It would be like opening a can of worms,” she said.

Sudnick said that she, like everyone else protesting Saturday, would be keeping an eye on Tuesday’s primary and would be ready to organize again, if necessary.

She also expressed her gratitude at the large assembled crowd, more than she anticipated to come out Saturday.

“It’s of the utmost importance to be heard … this is truly amazing.”