A free child car seat check event will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Hollenback Fire Station, 1020 N. Washington St.

The event is held in conjunction with EMS Week and sponsored by the WBFD, the Northeast Highway Safety Program and the Traffic Injury Prevention Project and Emergency Medical Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Bring your vehicles to the fire station to have a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician check the installation of your car seat, help with a new installation and provide valuable safety information to protect children.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death and injuries for children. When car seats are installed properly, the risk of hospitalization, injury and death for children is greatly reduced.

The WBFD is committed to preventing child trauma in vehicle accidents and educating caregivers on the safe transportation of children.

In addition to the seat checks, free smoke alarms and batteries will also be available for Wilkes-Barre residents while supplies last.