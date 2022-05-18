🔊 Listen to this

Police are seeking information on this gold van, either a Kia Sedona or Hyundai Entourage, and its owner/occupants in connection with a May 2 shooting incident on Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston.

PITTSTON — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance pertaining to a shooting incident earlier this month on Kennedy Boulevard.

Pittston City Police Chief, Kyle Shumosic and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, are looking for information on several vehicles and their occupants, who they believe have information on the incident.

The shooting took place at 10:20 p.m. on May 2. A gold minivan, mentioned as either a Kia Sedona or a Hyundai Entourage in a press release, was being followed by another vehicle when the shooting occurred. The gold van and its driver are of interest to authorities.

A white, newer model Dodge Durango, sporting black wheels and a black decal on the lower door panel was also seen driving by at the time. Police believe the occupants of this third vehicle also have information.

Anyone with information on the vehicles, their occupants, or the incident in general is asked to contact Pittston City Police at 570-654-2425.