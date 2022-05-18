🔊 Listen to this

Republican candidate for state House 119th District Tom Williams, left, chats with his parents, Harry and Carol Lee Williams, at the Broadway Tavern, Mountain Top while waiting for election results.

PLYMOUTH — Shortly before 11 p.m. and with the county polls showing him leading by over 600 votes with 100% of precincts reporting, 21-year-old Plymouth Borough councilman Alec Ryncavage declared victory in the Republican primary for the 119th Legislative District.

One of Luzerne County’s most high-profile and hotly-contested primaries in the race for the state legislature, Ryncavage looks to have locked up the Republican nomination for the state representative seat left open by incumbent Democrat State Rep. Gerald Mullery, who opted not to seek re-election after holding the seat since 2011.

Luzerne County’s voting results, accessed via the county website, showed 100% of precincts reporting and Ryncavage holding a 55%-44% advantage, with 658 votes separating Ryncavage from Williams.

Williams, former morning co-anchor at WNEP-TV, said there are over 1,000 mail-in ballots that are yet to be counted in the district.

“We believe there are still votes to be counted,” Williams said after Ryncavage declared victory Tuesday night. “Every voter has the right to be heard. We are waiting for the mail-ins to be added up.”

In lieu of the typical restaurant or fire hall setting for an election night watch party, Ryncavage watched the results roll in from his home in Plymouth, along with family, friends and several folks who helped work the polls on Tuesday.

“I think the theme of this campaign was ‘hustle’,” Ryncavage said Tuesday night. “This was not a solo campaign, this was a team of people … they bought into the campaign.”

Ryncavage praised his opponent Williams as a “strong candidate” who kept him focused on his own messaging.

“I had to make sure the issues I was talking about at the doorsteps of voters was what they wanted to hear,” Ryncavage said. “I had to ensure them that I was the right guy with the most experience, that my age was not an issue.”

Looking ahead to November, Ryncavage is looking to run on his experience and his record on borough council against the lone Democratic candidate Malacari.

“Between Vito [Malacari] and I, the message stays the same,” Ryncavage said. “I have a proven report card of upholding conservative values, a proven report card of working across the aisle and a proven report card of being able to connect with voters.

Ryncavage, 21, was elected to borough council in his hometown of Plymouth in 2019 at just 18 years old. He declared his candidacy for state representative in February.

Williams spent nearly 30 years as an anchor at WNEP, and his announcement that he was leaving the network in March was followed shortly by his entry into the 119th Legislative District on the Republican side.

The 119th Legislative District, located entirely in Luzerne County, includes the city of Nanticoke, the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright and the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.