WILKES-BARRE — City police charged an Ashley man on allegations he initiated a pursuit and later spat on an officer inside police headquarters Tuesday.

Danny Wilde, 34, of Ashley Street, operating a Chevrolet Blazer, sped passed a city police officer during an unrelated traffic stop in the area of 655 Hazle St. at about 1:15 p.m., according to court records.

Police said Wilde nearly struck the cruiser that shook as he passed by, court records say.

Police allege White was driving at a high rate of speed and turned into the on-coming traffic lane.

The officer turned off the cruiser’s lights and siren but continued to follow the Chevrolet.

Wilde turned onto Ashley Street and then an alley in the area of his residence at 116 Ashley St., court records say.

As the officer exited the cruiser, Wilde allegedly drove again and turned into a grassy area where he stopped.

Wilde exited the Chevrolet and was arrested.

Police in court records say they found a glass pipe commonly used to ingest narcotics Wilde’s pocket.

The owner of the Chevrolet told police Wilde took the vehicle without permission earlier in the day after a family dispute.

While Wilde was detained in a holding cell at police headquarters, he allegedly spat striking an officer on the shoulder, elbow and neck area.

Wilde was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. on charges of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was also charged with aggravated harassment by prisoner.

Wilde was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.