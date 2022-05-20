Fine Arts Fiesta returns to Public Square, runs through Sunday

🔊 Listen to this

From left: Kristopher Russin, John Zavatsky, and Shane Wright, all of Nanticoke, bask in a day well spent at the Fine Arts Fiesta on Thursday.

Verve Vertu’s spot on Public Square is lush, just like the work being churned out by the Dallas studio that works to ‘tap into the creative energy of people with special needs’. Works by the artists are on sale.

Peter and Joan Grimord take in the sunshine, while Amy the dog takes in a nap.

WILKES-BARRE — A flute-based rendition of Journey’s 1981 classic ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ rang out from the stage on Public Square just after 2 p.m., solidifying the fact that, after a long layoff, the Fine Arts Fiesta was back … in full color.

The Flute Chamber Group from the Anne Chairge Music Studio nailed it, and the song was a fitting piece given the two years of uncertainty that were 2020 and 2021. Now in year 66, the annual gathering kicked off its four-day spread on Thursday and will run through this Sunday.

Shane Wright, John Zavatsky, and Kristopher Russin, all of Nanticoke, took a break from their fare and coconut drinks to offer their thoughts.

Wright noted that a co-worker told him about the Fine Arts Fiesta and that it sounded like fun, so he rounded up his buddies and they decided to give it a go.

“It’s amazing in all honesty. I was telling these guys earlier, this is the first time I got to see the Square used in such a grand way. It’s just amazing. I wish I knew about it sooner, but it’s definitely something I want to come back to in the future,” Wright said, adding that he was impressed by all the vendors, activities, and food choices. “I gotta assure you, I’m having a blast here. This is really fun,” he added.

Russin and Zavatsky added that it’s nice to see all the communities come together to celebrate. The three noted that it felt almost like a miniature version of the Bloomsburg Fair.

Colleen Logan, of Kingston, was in attendance on behalf of the Wyoming Valley Art League and was happy to promote the vibrant, abstract work of Morgan “Mahogany Hands” Monoghan, who had several pieces awarded prizes.

Logan said of the event, “The talent is so diverse and interesting. It’d be a shame to not come down and check out all the culture Wilkes-Barre has to offer.”

Elsewhere, Verve Vertu had a booth set up. Anna Malsky of the AnnaMaly Gallery in the Rutter Avenue complex, actually works full-time for Verve Vertu. The words mean “high energy” and “excellence in objects of art” respectively. The Main St., Dallas-based studio works to “tap into the creative energy of people with special needs,” and the works were nothing short of excellent.

Joan and Peter Grimord, and their dog, Amy, were at the Fiesta for the first time and were quite content. Joan authors and illustrates children’s books, while her husband works on “book of naturalist illustrations” and sells framed illustrations on behalf of the Bloomsburg-based English Hill Books & Art Gallery.

“A friend of ours started doing the show a few years ago and he recommended it,” Peter said. “It’s a very nicely run show and it’s pleasure to be here.”

Joan noted that it was particularly nice once the sun poked out from overcast clouds.

Jackie Scott, manager of the Lehigh Valley-based Blue Mountain Vineyards and Cellars, was happy to be back on Public Square.

“This is absolutely wonderful to finally see everybody back. I have not been here since 2019, so it’s been really great to see faces again, see the same people, see my old friends,” she said. She noted that the Breeze Blush was a particularly hot commodity, though there’s many variables to picking a suitable wine.

And much like a wine, the Fine Arts Fiesta has only evolved with age.

“It’s really great to be back,” Scott said in finality. “It’s great to have the Fine Arts Fiesta back.”