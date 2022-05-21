Blue Sky Hibachi and F16 Barbershop are latest additions to borough’s commercial offerings

PLYMOUTH — Two new additions to Plymouth’s stretch of Main Street businesses will be officially unveiled Monday, with grand openings held by Plymouth Alive at each business.

Blue Sky Hibachi, located at 227 E. Main St., and F16 Barbershop at 1 E. Main St. will be welcomed as two of the newest businesses to the borough’s downtown area.

While both businesses have been open for a couple of weeks ahead of Monday’s formal grand opening, the ceremony will serve as a proper welcome to the area and as a way to let Plymouth residents, and any interested patrons from around the area, that Blue Sky and F16 are open for business.

“The town has been very helpful, very supportive of us,” said Blue Sky owner Luke Tolenan. “It’s been such a positive response from the community, we are very thankful.”

In an interview with the Times Leader, Tolenan described his restaurant as an express-style hibachi restaurant, with emphasis on take-out in accordance with what most people have become accustomed to in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the pandemic, more people wanted to take out,” Tolenan said. “There wasn’t really a place like this around the area, so I decided it would be a good idea.”

A few blocks down the street, F16 Barbershop has been open for about two weeks now, and it’s been a good start according to the team of stylists. Sleek and modern, F16 specializes in high-quality cuts and shaves for men.

The Plymouth Alive team will hold both grand opening Monday evening at 6 p.m., starting first at Blue Sky and then making their way down Main Street to F16 Barbershop.