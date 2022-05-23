🔊 Listen to this

In response to the recent announcement by Elior North America that it will be closing the Preferred Meals plant in Moosic, putting 285 full-time workers out of a job, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center (NEPIRC) has announced a special campaign to quickly place those individuals within other manufacturers that are hiring.

“At NEPIRC, we take the well-being and long-term health and viability of our manufacturers and their workers very seriously,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC’s President & CEO. The firms we serve are the backbone of our community and employ our families, friends and neighbors. While Elior North America and Preferred Meals in Moosic did not utilize our services — their employees matter most right now.”

Esoda said NEPIRC’s efforts — through www.NEPIRC.com/Jobs — supplement the assistance that its partners at the CareerLink of Lackawanna County and PA Rapid Response Office already have in motion.

“At times like this, we need focused and effective solutions,” Esoda said. “We’re proud to be a part of the team delivering them.”

With the launch of www.NEPIRC.com/Jobs, Esoda said displaced Preferred Meals employees have a website on which they can enter basic contact information, work history and manufacturing skills or certifications and immediately have their profile forwarded to hiring manufacturers located within their communities or other geographies where they desire to work.

Esoda explained that the website — www.NEPIRC.com/Jobs — contains one easy-to-complete form that individuals can use to express their background, skills and interests in their own words.

Individuals who already have a resumé prepared, or assembled one through the help of the CareerLink of Lackawanna County or other resource can simply attach it to an email to — [email protected] — as well.

Once a profile is completed or resumé received, a NEPIRC professional will personally forward it to manufacturers listed on NEPIRC’s Manufacturing Job Board, which currently has more than 90 participating companies.

“Our goal is to get these great workers — who have proven themselves reliable, dependable and responsible — placed within a rewarding manufacturing career as soon as practical,” Esoda said.

