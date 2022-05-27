🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Hanover Township man on charges he assaulted a Wright Township homeowner following a trial before Judge David W. Lupas on Thursday.

Gene D. Kahley, 45, of South Main Street, was charged by Wright Township police after Sedrak Sahakyan claimed he was assaulted outside his home on Lake Francis Road on Oct. 22, 2019, according to court records.

Sahakyan told police, court records say, he told Kahley to stop working on his home. After Kahley picked up his tools from the job site, he told Sahakyan he was owed $220 for an extra job, court records say.

When Sahakyan asked Kahley to show him the additional work, he told police Kahley made derogatory remarks and was asked to leave.

Sahakyan claimed he turned to walk away and Kahley struck him behind his knee and struck him in the face, according to court records.

Sahakyan further alleged Kahley got into his vehicle and drove toward him but abruptly stopped.

The jury deliberated for 45 minutes before finding Kahley not guilty on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, defiant trespass and two counts of simple assault.

After the jury was dismissed, Lupas acquitted Kahley on a disorderly conduct offense.

Attorney Nanda Palissery represented Kahley.

Assistant district attorneys Gerry Scott and Dan Marsh prosecuted.