🔊 Listen to this

Kyle and Tucker Chesman are state champions. And the duo from Dallas may only be getting started.

The brothers capped off a stellar season by making history on Saturday, winning the PIAA Class 2A doubles tennis championship at Hershey Racquet Club.

After finishing off a tough second set to win in the semifinals in the morning, the Mountaineers tandem came back for the title match in the afternoon to post a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory to bring gold medals home to the Back Mountain.

And with Kyle finishing up his freshman year and Tucker at the end of his sophomore year, there will be plenty of opportunities to add to their already impressive resumes.

The Chesmans didn’t drop a set during their two-day blitz through Hershey. Only once did their opponents win more than two games in any set, and that came against some stiff competition Saturday morning.

Up first on championship Saturday was a semifinal showdown with District 12 champions Daniel Li and Kevin McHale, a duo that helped the Masterman School win the PIAA Class 2A team championship just a weekend earlier.

Still, the Mounts started strong, posting a 6-1 victory in the first set before facing their biggest challenge of the tournament. But Li and McHale couldn’t force a third set, as the Chesmans won 7-5 to advance to the state finals.

Waiting for them were District 7 champs Brody Golla and Alex Garvey from North Catholic. But Golla, a senior, and Garvey, a junior, could only take one game in each set from the Chesmans, who were the youngest to qualify for the 16-team field.

As it is, Tucker Chesman now has two state doubles medals in as many varsity seasons. Tucker Chesman teamed with then-senior Dan Flynn to finish third last year and win the bronze.

This season, even with the graduation of Flynn, the Mountaineers won the District 2 Class 2A team title and reached Hershey last week to play in the state quarterfinals. The Chesmans, playing in singles competition, won their matches, but Dallas dropped a 3-2 decision to Fairview.

But the season continued for Kyle and Tucker, who won the District 2A Class 2A doubles title to make a return trip to Hershey on Friday.

They posted a pair of decisive wins to open the state tournament, beating District 6 champs Adam French and Gavin Kint of Juniata 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. They followed that up in the evening by knocking off Paul Pabalan and Felix Fils of District 12 champion Holy Ghost Prep 6-2, 6-0.

Some familiar faces were playing in the other semifinal in Fairview’s Aravin Turaga and Nathan Kisiel — both of whom lost singles matches to the Chesmans in last week’s state team quarterfinals.

Golla and Garvey won that contest 6-4, 6-1 to reach the championship. Li and McHale defeated Turaga and Kisiel 6-2, 6-3 in the third-place match.