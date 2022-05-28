🔊 Listen to this

Liz (left) and Tom Janoski display a banner to traffic passing through the roundabout in Dallas, the site of Saturday’s Moms Demand Action event.

Organizers from Moms Demand Action held an event fighting for gun law reform in the wake of this past week’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tx.

Tish Crahall was one of the many participants in Saturday’s Moms Demand Action protest against gun violence held in Dallas.

DALLAS — With the country still reeling from the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school last week that left 19 children and two teachers dead, a local organization took to the streets Saturday to call for reform and to demand change so that future lives may be saved.

The Luzerne County chapter of Moms Demand Action did exactly that — with signs and t-shirts, the organization held a protest in front of the war memorial in Dallas to demand action and to fight for an end to gun violence across America.

“No other country in the world lives like this or dies like this,” said organizer Melissa Janoski. “We have an issue where our politicians are standing in the way of common sense gun reforms.”

Janoski cited the banning of assault-type weapons that are often used to perpetrate mass shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas, as a way to make some positive change in order to save lives.

But it’s not just about mass shootings, it’s about limiting and stopping gun violence in all forms, according to Janoski.

“We also lose about 100 Americans a day to other types of gun deaths,” she said. “Kids are shooting each other with guns they find unsecured, death by suicide is a huge problem.”

Fanning out around the roundabout right in the center of Dallas, the group held signs with slogans like “Protect kids, not guns” and “No more silence! End gun violence!” for motorists passing through the traffic circle to see.

The protest drew a number of honks and other gestures of support from vehicles passing by. An added benefit of an event like Saturday’s, besides just getting their message out, is that it allows individuals to come together in solidarity after the devastating events in Texas just last week.

On the event flier for Saturday’s protest, it was mentioned how such protests help to fight off the feeling of helplessness that many feel after tragedy strikes, a feeling that Janoski could relate to.

“I think it helps me feel less helpless if I’m trying in just a minor way to stand up for our people,” she said.

It’s an easily understandable feeling, one echoed by a number of the titular “Moms” participating Saturday, who see events like the shooting in Texas unfold and try to process the horrors of losing one’s child.

“I just try to block it out,” said Bear Creek resident Mary McDonough. “I have five grandchildren … I just can’t imagine it.”

Speaking with a few of the participants in Saturday’s event, many different examples of potential reform were mentioned.

“We have got to have better background checks,” said Tish Crahall, of Dallas. “And we need to ban the sale of assault weapons.”

“I refuse to believe that nothing could be done,” said Liz Janoski, stepdaughter of Melissa, who held a banner along the Memorial Highway entrance to the roundabout with her stepbrother Tom. “We need action.”