WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Banned for life from entering Walmart, a Wilkes-Barre man pushing a shopping cart exchanged a stolen small air conditioner for a bigger unit failing to pay for the item before leaving the property with the cart.

Daniel Allen Smith, 35, of Thompson Street, was caught trespassing inside the store on Highland Park Boulevard on Tuesday, according to court records.

Township police in court records say Smith was given notice of a life ban from entering Walmart due to previous thefts.

Smith allegedly was recorded by the store’s surveillance cameras failing to pay for items on Sunday and Monday. Court records also say Smith stole items from the store in November 2019, and Lowe’s Home Improvement in Arena Hub Plaza in January 2022.

According to the criminal complaints:

Smith entered Walmart on Sunday and picked up a Hamilton Beach electric can opener valued at $39.88, walked to a self-checkout register where he failed to pay for the item. Smith placed the can opener in a shopping bag before reentering the sales floor pushing a shopping cart selecting a Midea air conditioner valued at $408.

Smith then walked out of the store failing to pay for the two items leaving the property with the shopping cart, the complaints says.

Police in the complaints say Smith returned to Walmart on Monday entering the store through the garden section pushing a shopping cart containing small air conditioner from another store.

Smith allegedly placed the small air conditioner on the floor and picked up a larger Midea air conditioner valued at $329, leaving behind the smaller air conditioner.

Police said Smith left the store without paying for the Midea unit leaving the property with the shopping cart, the complaints say.

When Smith was arrested Tuesday, police allege he entered Walmart, selected a beverage from a cooler and proceeded to the electronics department where he picked up a gaming computer.

Smith was recorded answering his cellular phone while in the boys clothing department where he leaves behind the gaming computer and began to walk out when he was arrested, the complaints say.

Police allege Smith was in possession of drug paraphernalia including an ink pen insert, a glass pipe with burnt residue, a straw and six packets of suspected heroin.

Court records say Smith stole a Skill drill valued at $119.98 from Lowe’s Home Improvement he placed in a shopping bag failing to pay for the item on Jan. 6, and fraudulently returning an item at Walmart on Nov. 10, 2019.

Smith was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on three criminal complaints, charging him with multiple counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, retail thefts, defiant trespass and illegal use of a shopping or laundry cart. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 total bail.