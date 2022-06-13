🔊 Listen to this

Cabinet, a critically-acclaimed, national touring roots-rock act based out of Northeastern Pennsylvania, will headline the July 29 “Rockin The River” event in Wilkes-Barre. Also on the bill is South Side Five and Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension.

The 2022 Rockin’ The River lineup was announced on April 28, but due to contractual obligations with another promoter, Cabinet’s performance at Rockin’ The River could not be announced until June 13. The band has previously headlined shows at The F.M. Kirby Center, The Sherman Theater and were the founders of the former Susquehanna Breakdown music festival at Montage Mountain.

“I have had the distinct pleasure of working with Cabinet many times over the past decade,” said Will Beekman, general manager of Mohegan Sun Arena and entertainment coordinator of Rockin’ The River. “The great music they have created and the loyal following they have garnered put them in elite company when it comes to bands that hail from our region. I am so thankful for their interest in headlining the final night of this year’s Rockin’ The River concert season. We are lucky to have them!”

From the band’s website: ”Cabinet wears their influences like badges, honoring the canon of roots, rock, reggae, psychedelia, blues, bluegrass, country, and folk, weaving these sounds into a patchwork Americana quilt. But this music isn’t romanticizing or rehashing the past. Cabinet makes its mark on today. The steady aim of their harmonies soar straight onto target each time, the soaring vocals giving voice to the story of each song. Their music takes the long way home, treating its listeners like passengers on a ride through scenic back roads. Their live shows are inclusive, celebratory, and community-building.”

Members of the band are Pappy Biondo (banjo, vocals), J.P. Biondo (mandolin, vocals), Mickey Coviello (acoustic guitar, vocals), Dylan Skursky (electric bass, double bass), Todd Kopec (fiddle, vocals) and Jami Novak (drums, percussion).

“I remember writing stories about Cabinet about 15 years ago, when I was still writing a music column for the newspaper,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County. “They’ve always been a mainstay on my weekly radio show, and in the beginning, they were a part of events such as Concert For A Cause and the Weekender/Mountaingrown live music series, which were broadcast live on the radio. They always delivered a fine show, and it’s been wonderful to have watched them grow and expand their audience so much over the years. We are thrilled to have them back for a big homecoming show at Rockin’ The River. They are a great band.”

The first Rockin’ the River concert series was held in July 2019 at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre. The shows have become popular community events, as thousands gather along the beautiful Susquehanna River for three Fridays in July to enjoy an evening of great music and food. The complete 2022 lineup is:

July 15

Teddy Young & The Rugged Individuals

The Idol Kings

Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, a tribute to Billy Joel

July 22

Tori V & The Karma

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen

The Taxmen, a tribute to The Beatles

July 29

South Side Five

Mike Miz & The Northeast Extension

Cabinet

Major sponsors of Rockin’ The River are Geisinger, Discover NEPA, City of Wilkes-Barre and Mountain Productions