The State Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting aerial black fly supression operations beginning June 21 at 8 a.m., according to a release from the Luzerne County Manager’s office.

This PA-DEP program was established because large populations of black fly interfere with tourism and outdoor recreation.

The operation will see spraying across multiple counties, including Luzerne and Lackawanna, beginning in Columbia County and working north toward Bradford. The helicopter being used is a Bell 205 with tail number N648HA, painted white with red striping, which will fly near tree-top level and release its spray at various predetermined positions along the Susquehanna and Chemung Rivers as well as Fishing Creek and Tunkhannock Creek.

The aircraft will be spraying Vectobac SC. Manufactured by Valent Sciences, Vectobac SC is a non-chemical Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis) product that acts as a bacterial larvacide. The substance is described as a thick brown liquid that resembles chocolate milk.

Any questions may be directed to the Deparment of Environmental Protection by phone at 570-826-2394 or visit the website www.dep.pa.gov for further information.