Documentary about 1972 flood conjures up vivid memories for many in audience

Newspapers and magazines from 1972 and beyond, including the Times Leader, were on display in the lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday during the Agnes documentary premiere.

The F.M. Kirby Center was sold out for the premiere of the Agnes flood documentary.

Kim and Ellie Rosental were eager to see the premiere of the documentary on the Agnes flood.

Left to right: Sisters Amanda Panuski, Adrienne Panuski, Alecia Panuski, along with Ed Perry, were interested in seeing the Agnes film after hearing and reading the history on the flood.

Demand for the Agnes documentary DVD was brisk before and after the screening.

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage and her husband Michael pose with a special reprint of a front page from the Times Leader in 1972.

Mary and Stephen Sincavage stand in front of a photo poster for of the movie.

Bob Savakinus, the director of Agnes 50th anniversary documentary, stands at the lobby balcony of the Kirby Center prior to the film’s start.

WILKES-BARRE – For those old enough to live through the Agnes flood of June 1972 had their minds refreshed at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, when the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society presented “A Documentary Film: Agnes 50th Anniversary” on the anniversary date of the flood.

The 90-minute documentary was produced by the preservation society to mark the 50th anniversary of the Hurricane/Tropical Storm Agnes that ripped through Wyoming Valley on June 23, 1972, causing what was called at the time the worst natural disaster in U.S. history.

The film focuses on the Wyoming Valley, which suffered the most devastation. It includes new interviews and photos combined with archived newsreels from local TV stations, radio broadcasts, newspapers, and national news coverage that had not been viewed in 50 years.

The principal people involved with the project are Alan K. Stout, producer; Bob Savakinus, director; Timothy Novotney, editor; and Tony Brooks, historical consultant, who also is director and curator of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society.

The film has been 12-years in the making with producer of the film Stout leading the push.

“We start working on the documentary the first time in 2010 for the 40th anniversary in 2012,” Stout said. “Two years ago Bob (Savakinus) and Tim (Novotney) approached us and said they would like to help us get the film done for the 50th anniversary. I still had everything and the 50th was two years away so let’s doi t. It’s been full steam ahead since then.”

Savakinus, a veteran filmmaker on local history, along with fellow filmmaker, Novotney, was happy to get involved with the documentary. Savakinus said it took about $50,000 to finish the film.

“We had a couple of issues that developed with the project initially about two years ago we got the project back on schedule,” Savakinus said.

Novotney, a director, editor and cinematographer, said putting the film together wasn’t that easy.

“It was a lot more difficult that you would expect,” Novotney said. “To get the rights to use the (national) footage was a lot more than what we thought it would be. It took a long to make sure they approved of everything before we got the right to actually use footage.”

Novotney said the local news stations WNEP, WBRE/WYOU, WVIA, donated as much footage as needed.

Doors opened at 6 p.m., with attendees receiving a commemorative program on the documentary.

Agnes memorabilia was on display in the lobby including newspapers from 1972. At 6:30 p.m., a looped short video slideshow played in the theater highlighting the top news of 1972, including cultural events and music from that year.

Opening remarks by Brooks, Stout, Savakinus, and Novotney began at approximately 7:10 p.m., with the 90-minute film starting at 7:30 p.m.

‘So much more appreciation’

At the conclusion of the film sisters Amanda, Alecia and Adrienne Panuski, along with Ed Perry walked away with a different perspective. All four in their 30s were interested in seeing the film from a different point of view from what they’ve seen all of their lives.

“I have so much more of an appreciation and respect for those who rebuilt this valley after the flood,”

Amanda Panuski said: “I’ve always heard stories but this documentary opened my eyes to so much I didn’t know. Because of their determination, our valley could be rebuilt. Those of us born after the flood were given such good lives because of the sacrifice and determination they had in order to persevere and rebuild. I have nothing but gratitude for what they did for all of us.”

Panuski’s sister Alecia agreed, saying: “I am so grateful for those who rebuilt this Valley I love so much. Their grit and determination was nothing short of inspiring and motivating to ensure our community continues to thrive.”

Steve Kondrad of the Plymouth Historical Society said he thought the film was “extremely well done.”

“It really showed what a disastrous flood it was,” Kondrad added.

For Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, the documentary evoked vivid memories.

“It took me back to the mud, the smell, and the tremendous devastation,” Brown said.

Many leaving the theater commented about how it brought back similar memories. Several said they saw familiar sights and felt compassion for those who lost everything.

A post-movie gathering took place at Rodano’s on the Square, down the street from the Kirby Center.

Additional screenings

Two more show times of the movie will be screened on Wednesday, June 29 at 1 p.m. with doors opening at 12 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

A DVD copy of the documentary will be available for sale at the Kirby Center for $20 during show times.

The itinerary including film programs, memorabilia, slideshow and opening remarks will be repeated during the following shows.

Price for all show times is $10.

Staff writer Bill O’Boyle contributed to this report.