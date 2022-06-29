🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area along Route 115 in the area of East Mountain Boulevard in Plains Township.

Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski said state police at Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office are investigating. The county coroner’s office was at the scene earlier, Piekanski said.

This is a developing story as more details will be released when they become available.