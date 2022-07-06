🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a role-reversal Diamond City Sports is receiving help from the community after its clubhouse and field were vandalized earlier this week.

Kevin Sickle, president of Diamond City Sports, Wednesday appreciated the response, noting the sports complex holds events to raise money for others.

“We’re not going to let this slow us down,” Sickle said, adding Wiffle ball games will be held on Sunday at Diamond City Park on Madison Street in the North End of Wilkes-Barre.

Sometime on Monday night the door to the clubhouse was forcefully opened and the interior was ransacked. The mess was found Tuesday morning, Sickle said.

“We have to buy everything for concessions,” Sickle said. He estimated the damage at more than $2,000.

The only thing of value taken was $30 in cash, Sickle said, leading him to believe kids broke into the clubhouse and also damaged the field and fence.

A report was filed with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department. Anyone who has any information about who is responsible is asked to contact police at 570-208-4200.

“It’s a headache,” Sickle said. A new security system will be put in place to prevent a recurrence.

Diamond City Sports is accepting donations to offset the costs of the security system, appliances, food items and other expenses. Donations can be made through PayPal at [email protected]

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.