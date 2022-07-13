🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Former Luzerne County President Judge Patrick Toole Wednesday remembered the late Robert J. Gillespie Jr. as a man who loved the law, loved his family, and who will leave behind a lot of friends who will miss him forever.

“He was the best District Attorney we ever had,” Toole said, noting that Gillespie worked for Toole when he was the county’s DA.

Gillespie, 75 of Drums, died Tuesday at home.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Bob before he was a lawyer, after be became a lawyer, and when he became District Attorney,” Toole said. “Very few people could match his talent or his knowledge.”

Like all those contacted Wednesday, Toole said Gillespie had the respect of all in the legal profession and he returned that sentiment.

“Bobby was a very successful businessman who will be missed by his family, his friends and I know he will be missed by all members of the Bar Association.”

Toole and Gillespie and the late Frank Orloski Sr. were constant friends and would often go out for dinner with their wives.

“We always had a great time,” Toole said. “Never a dull moment.”

According to his obituary, Gillespie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother who was beloved by his wife of 49 years, Sara (Sally) Loftus Gillespie, was by his side when he passed.

Gillespie was well-known throughout Northeast Pennsylvania and was highly regarded for his great integrity, tremendous compassion, quick humor, and unmatched intelligence.

A lifelong resident of the Hazleton area, Gillespie graduated from St. Gabriel’s High School, traveling out of town to attend the College of the Holy Cross and Dickinson Law School and he served in the Army Reserves. After graduating, Gillespie knew he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and practice law in Luzerne County.

Banks trial

Gillespie was lead prosecutor in the trial of mass-murderer George Banks. He left the DA’s office in 1987, devoting the rest of his career to working with individuals and businesses that needed strong and smart legal guidance.

Former Luzerne County Chief Detective Jim Zardecki said he joined the DA’s office when Gillespie was in office and the two became close friends.

“I like to say that I worked with Bob, not for him,” Zardecki said. “He was a super guy who was very practical and very well-respected. Bob was a straight shooter who treated everyone fairly.”

Zardecki said Gillespie was a devoted family man and he always made everyone feel comfortable in his company.

“Bob was a policeman’s DA,” Zardecki said. “He was a longtime friend. We never had any controversy when Bob was our DA.”

Frank Orloski Jr. said he sent a card to Sally Gillespie as soon as he heard the news.

“We’ve truly lost a great friend,” Orloski said. “Bob was a mentor and an adviser to me and my family and our business. My dad and he and Judge Toole fought many a battle over dinner.”

Orloski said Gillespie was a valuable resource for him and his family when faced with serious life decisions.

“We have lost a dear family friend,” he said.

‘A first-class person’

Judge Corey Stevens, also a former county DA, attended Dickinson Law School with Gillespie.

“He was a lifelong friend,” Stevens said. “His loss is more than just to family and friends. This is a loss to the entire legal profession and to our community. Bob was a first-class person.”

Stevens said hearing the news brought a feeling of great sadness to him.

“I was with Bob when he met Sally,” he said. “Like I said, this is a very sad day.”

Former Congressman Lou Barletta said he and Gillespie were very close personal friends.

“Our kids grew up together,” Barletta said. “I always admired Bob for what he accomplished professionally. And personally, you couldn’t find a better person. Bob was well- respected and he offered me advice many times over the years. Bob will be missed greatly by so many people. Bob was a really good man.”

Former Luzerne County Judge Hugh Mundy said Gillespie’s father was “a Hazleton legend.”

“And Bob was his son and he, too, was a gentleman who had a terrific sense of humor,” Mundy said. “Bob was an outstanding lawyer and a great DA.”

Mundy served with Gillespie in the DA’s office when Toole was the DA.

“Bob was a wonderful friend who would do whatever he could to help anybody and everybody,” Mundy said. “I will miss him.”

Former county judge and also a former DA, Peter Paul Olszewski said Gillespie was one of the first lawyers that he met when he began his career.

“I always admired him for his huge work ethic,” Olszewski said. “Bob was dedicated to the legal profession and he wanted to be the best prosecutor he could be. Bob really set the bar for all DAs that would come after him.”

And beyond the legal profession, Olszewski said Gillespie was a great husband, father and friend.

“When I left the bench and went into private practice, we would collaborate on cases, exchanging thoughts and views,” Olszewski said. “I always admired Bob and I will continue to admire him. I will always try to emulate Bob the best I can.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.