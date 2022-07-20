🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified Susan Marie Mentrikoski, 66, as the person who died in a fire at a residence in Plains Township on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the coroner’s office, a fire was reported at 10 Parkview Dr. at 2:12 p.m.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, Mentrikoski was found deceased inside the home.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross conducted an autopsy Wednesday morning as the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology tests, according to the news release.

Plains Township police are investigating the death as a deputy state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.