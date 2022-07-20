🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police arrested a man they say severely injured a 7-month-old girl due to the infant’s crying.

Romie Brown, 20, of Dundee Apartments in Hanover Township, squeezed, shook and dangled the infant causing near fatal injuries to her brain and fracturing several ribs, according to court records.

Brown was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Brian James Tupper of Kingston Township on three counts each of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children and a single count of simple assault. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

Police began the investigation after the infant was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville on May 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

A medical evaluation of the infant revealed fractures to her left arm and ribs including bleeding on her brain in three locations. The infant was medically classified as near fatal and in critical condition.

A physician told police the injuries were non-accidental and the fractures were common with an infant being shaken.

The infant’s mother told police that she and Brown are the only caregivers for the child.

During an interview with police and a county caseworker with Children & Youth Services, Brown said he was driving with the infant who he claimed was in a car seat. When he stopped for fuel, Brown claimed, he noticed the infant was laying on the back seat and forgot to fasten the baby in the car seat, the complaint says.

Brown further explained the infant fell off a bed and struck her head on an infant swing.

Brown was told by the police detective the infant’s injuries did not fit his explanations.

Brown then claimed he was frustrated due to the infant’s “uncontrollable crying” that “set me off,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint said Brown admitted to taking, “advantage of the strength I have as an adult,” and being aggressive toward the infant.

In another incident, Brown recalled getting overwhelmed by the infant crying when he picked her up by her arms causing her body to dangle.

“She continued to cry and scream in pain. I feel I did all the harm to her, the squeezing for 2 1/2 to 3 minutes of hanging and yelling,” Brown told police, the complaint says.

Brown said he regretted what he had done but did not tell anyone or take the infant to a hospital as he, “didn’t want to be looked at differently.”

Police said Brown continued to injure the infant as Brown explained another incident when he got “fed-up with the crying.

“I remember getting physical. I had her under her arms. I remember pushing with both hands as hard as I could. I felt like something happened to her in that moment,” Brown explained to police, according to the complaint.

Brown allegedly told police he heard bones crack before spinning and shaking the infant for several minutes with all his strength.

Police alleged Brown used a blanket he wrapped as tightly he could around the infant in an attempt to stop the baby from crying.