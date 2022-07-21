🔊 Listen to this

Applications are now being accepted for a new women’s leadership program launching this fall that will offer participants an unprecedented and transformative leadership experience.

Amplify: Women’s Leadership Certificate Program is a collaborative effort between Leadership Northeast, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Elevate Women’s Network and Dr. Christine Kiesinger of CEK Communications.

The program will feature six half-day sessions held at women-run businesses throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. At these sessions, the Amplify class will:

• Gain strategies and tool to help along the participant’s leadership journey;

• Help participants build effective networks and create opportunities to develop professional relationships through a community of practice model, mentorships and sponsorships with other women leaders;

• Develop solutions to address the unique challenges women face in the workforce; and

• Help participants learn to navigate complex leadership and career challenges while maintaining personal relationships and responsibilities.

Designed for women in mid to senior-level leadership positions in the corporate, non-profit, education and government sectors, Amplify will help participants develop their full professional and personal potential as a leader among their teams and organizations.

It’s recommended that participants in the Amplify program have a minimum of five years’ experience in the workforce.

Topic covered in the Amplify program include:

• Value-driven leadership identity;

• Leveraging emotional intelligence: The Role of Empathy, Compassion, Authenticity, and Integrity in Women’s Leadership;

• The Importance of Well-Being in Women’s Leadership;

• Empowered Speaking: Strengthening our Public Speaking Skills;

• Bringing Curiosity, Creativity, and Confidence to Conflict, Negotiation and Difficult Conversations;

• A Woman’s Worth: Enhancing Our Financial Well-Being;

• Leading the Change: Innovative Policies and Structural Change.

Amplify will help enrollees discover how to use their women-based network in more strategic ways and take advantage of the strong support system of woman that this program will create.

A luncheon and program overview are scheduled for August 31 from to 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the first of six sessions will start on Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additional sessions follow on Sept. 22, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22; the latter two sessions are on Tuesday, while the first four are scheduled for Thursdays.

Tuition for the Amplify program is $1,250 per applicant, due on August 26. Tuition includes costs for all materials, meals and graduation expenses.

Applications are due August 19, and will be considered first -come, first served.