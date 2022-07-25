🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors are seeking to re-sentence a Laflin woman who did not contest charges she stabbed an ex-boyfriend at a Harveys Lake boathouse due to conflicting information she provided about her residence.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 22, reportedly gave her parents address on Peachwood Drive as her residence claiming she is on leave from attending Wilkes University, but she also provided an address in Philadelphia where she attended medical school.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Carly Hislop recently filed a motion listing Sobejano’s residency discrepancy in an attempt to have her re-sentenced.

Judge David W. Lupas on July 7 sentenced Sobejano to 30 months in the restrictive probation program with the first 12 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Sobejano was sentenced on an aggravated assault charge that she did not contest.

State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Sobejano with stabbing Samuel Parente in the neck with a pairing knife on June 15, 2020. He survived the injury.

Prior to the stabbing, Sobejano, a medical student at a university in Philadelphia, had Parente do jumping jacks in a ploy to evaluate his heart rate.

Investigators alleged Parente broke off his relationship with Sobejano, who claimed she was pregnant in an attempt to maintain their alliance.

When Lupas sentenced Sobejano, he reflected she had no criminal history describing the incident was “out of character,” reflecting on the more than two dozen character letters he received on behalf of Sobejano.

In the motion seeking to have Sobejano re-sentenced, prosecutors stated Sobejano gave her parents address in Laflin as her residence, but also reported she resides in Philadelphia County for school and work.

Prosecutors stated Philadelphia County does not accept out of county house arrest transfers.

“Given the conflicting information by (Sobejano) in regards to her residence, as well as not being on electronic monitoring since her sentencing on July 7, 2022, (prosecutors) requests that the court modify (Sobejano’s) sentence in light of this new information and the fact that (Sobejano) either lied or misled the court at her sentencing hearing,” says the motion seeking to re-sentence Sobejano.

Lupas scheduled a hearing on the motion for Tuesday.