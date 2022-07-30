🔊 Listen to this

Blind and visually impaired children, ages 6 through 18, visited downtown Wilkes-Barre on Friday as part of Camp Sight, a two-week camp for visually impaired children.

The children participated in multiple activities in order to both provide them with new experiences but also to enhance and test their accessibility, orientation and mobility skills. They visited the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, City Hall, Coal Creative, the Times Leader, the Osterhout Free Library and the Accelerator at Wilkes. They also enjoyed lunch at Rodano’s.

As part of the InSight Kids Club of NEPA, Camp Sight gives children who are blind and visually impaired the chance to learn the social and daily living skills that they will need to grow into independent, productive members of our community. Camp also provides an important network of support with peers who are living with some of the same challenges. The InSight Kids Club of NEPA is an amazing combination of both, ensuring a well rounded experience for all participating kids.