🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — Lehman Township police are searching for a Nanticoke man they consider “armed and dangerous” on allegations he shot out windows at Lake Lehman High School last week.

Police in court records say they have a cell phone recording of Eugene Robert Paisley, 19, discharging rounds that smashed two windows at the high school on July 26, according to court records.

Paisley was driving his blue/green 1997 Chevrolet Cavalier CP when he fired a handgun at the school, court records say.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday for Paisley charging him with two counts each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, institutional vandalism, and reckless endangerment and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless driving.

Police believe Paisley is in possession of a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Back Mountain and Nanticoke areas.

Court records say the school’s volleyball coach discovered two windows were shot out when he arrived for practice. The coach reported the broken windows to the school’s assistant principal who then contacted police.

Police said they recovered bullet fragments from the scene.

On the same day of the vandalism at the school, state police at Shickshinny investigated a similar incident at a convenience store in Huntington Mills and state police at Tunkhannock had a suspect in custody for a similar incident near Noxen, Wyoming County.

State police at Tunkhannock served a search warrant at a residence in Plains Township where they recovered a Ruger 9mm handgun, court records say.

Troopers learned from their search of the Plains Township residence that a cell phone had a saved recording of Paisley allegedly firing a handgun out of his vehicle toward Lake Lehman High School. The video is time stamped at 1:30 a.m. on July 26, court records say.

Lehman Township police say they are familiar with Paisley due to prior incidents.

Paisley was charged by Lehman Township police on allegations of driving his Chevrolet Cavalier while under the influence of marijuana, speeding and corruption of minors following a traffic stop on Old Route 115 on July 15, 2021. A 16-year-old girl was a passenger inside his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, court records say.

Paisley is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on a motion filed by his attorney, Joseph Sklarosky Sr., seeking to dismiss the charges.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paisley is asked to call Lehman Township police Sgt. Kenneth Kugler at 570-675-1483 or 911.