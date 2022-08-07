🔊 Listen to this

Jennifer Mickle-Symons of Larksville has a son, 17, who is served by First Hospital.

KINGSTON — Jennifer Mickle-Symons said her 17-year-old son has been doing well in his treatment at First Hospital.

“He’s progressing in his therapies,” she said of the teen, who has multiple diagnoses including behavioral disorders and PTSD from childhood trauma. “He’s taking his medications.

But Mickle-Symons fears the progress she’s seen could be in jeopardy after last Monday’s announcement that Commonwealth Health intends to close the Kingston facility and its affiliated outpatient treatment offerings on Oct. 30.

For Mickle-Symons, who lives in Larksville, the next nearest treatment option she is aware of is in Tunkhannock, over 20 miles away.

“So for him, this could mean a severe regression,” she said of her son.

“It could lead to further depressions — a spiral — things like that. As of right now, he has has asked ‘where do I go from here? Why do I even bother?’ They tell him, look, you’ve come this far, you know, you’re into your senior year, you’ve made this much progress where everybody has stated since the earlier grades you weren’t going to, and he’s done it.”

Mickle-Symons is not alone.

The announcement sent shockwaves through the facility and the community, leaving employees, patients and families with many unanswered questions and serious concerns about where they all go from here.

It also has drawn criticism, concern, and calls to action from the region’s representatives in Harrisburg, some of whom gathered for a news conference across the street from First Hospital on Thursday. Others were reached individually by the Times Leader for this story.

Baker’s letter

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she contacted all appropriate state officials to try to get answers to critical questions to allow everyone involved time to plan for what appears to be a tenuous future.

Baker said she reached out to Denise A. Johnson. Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Meg Snead. Acting Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Jennifer Berrier, Secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry, and Jennifer Smith, Secretary of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP).

In her letter to all of those mentioned above, Baker wrote:

“Even during the best of times, rural areas and small communities have struggled to maintain access to quality and affordable healthcare. Obviously, the pandemic has been an aggravating circumstance, disrupting everything from the basic protocols of patient care to the budgets of health care facilities. This growing concern is compounded in northeastern Pennsylvania, as we have lost several state institutions in recent years.

“Commonwealth Health indicates this is the only privately operated psychiatric facility in our region, so it is hard to characterize this as anything less than a damaging loss. Part of the expressed rationale for this action is one we hear every day — the difficulty of sustaining proper staffing, which in the current environment includes security as well as healthcare workers.”

Baker asked several questions:

• Have there been discussions with Commonwealth that have not been revealed to local officials and area residents?

• Does state government possess or need to have better powers of review?

• What becomes of the employees? If they are afforded the chance to take jobs wherever these services relocate, the)’ must undertake a longer commute with its attendant costs and stress, during inflationary times. Or if they choose to stay local, will a successor outfit, if one is located, offer sufficient vacancies with comparable wages and benefits?

“This is of course a long-running and complex concern that cannot be chalked up to a single administration. one political party, or one political philosophy,” Baker wrote in the letter. “But this situation does give your administration a chance to fashion and demonstrate a response for health care comparable to what we do for industrial enterprises.”

Yudichak criticizes ‘abrupt decision’

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said as soon as he learned of the upcoming closure of the First Hospital, he reached out to the Department of Human Services to voice his concerns and gather more information about “this abrupt decision to close a facility that is vital” to treating people with behavioral health issues in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Although, Commonwealth Health did follow protocol by alerting DHS at least 30 days prior to its planned closure of this facility, I believe the public and especially patients that will be negatively impacted by the closure must be given a stronger voice and more time to develop a transitional health plan,” Yudichak said. “My office will continue to monitor the situation and do whatever it can to help the individuals who are rightly concerned.”

Kaufer: Mental health ‘at forefront’

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said he is very concerned about the impact the closure will have on the patients in the community.

“At a time when mental health issues and services are at the forefront of many conversations, this is devastating news for anyone who is currently in treatment and for those seeking services,” Kaufer said. “Mental health was a major part of this year’s budget discussions, and we are investing $200 million in both school and public mental health issues. I remain committed to ensure the mental health needs of our community will be met. I have already reached out to speak with state and community partners so see what can be done to make sure there is no lapse in services provided and to ensure that jobs will not be lost.”

Boback fears ‘devastating impact’

Rep Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, added, “First and foremost, my greatest concern is the devastating impact this closure will have on the patients who depend on the services they receive at First Hospital. Will there be a gap in their treatment and where will they eventually end up? The loss of health care jobs is certainly troubling as well. I am working with my House and Senate colleagues to explore all options to keep the doors of the facility open.”

Pashinski working with officials

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said he has been communicating with several state officials since the closure was announced.

“I’m happy to work with my fellow state legislators to appropriately reconcile the unfortunate surprise announcement of the closure of First Hospital,” Pashinski said. “We are trying to make sure that regardless of the outcome, the patients are appropriately taken care of and that the dedicated staff is as well. We are working with state officials on all levels in order to find an amicable, safe and just transition for continued quality care.”

Patients concerned, worried

Saying they are angry and fearful for their futures, First Hospital patients vowed to fight the closing of the facility.

“Here we get the coping skills we need for help,” said Ruth Freeman, who said she is a patient at the hospital. “We intend to protest and fight this decision. We will get petitions to send to our elected officials.”

Freeman, 52, added she has bipolar disorder and suffers from depression. She was one of several people who said they were patients at the hospital who contacted the Times Leader with concerns after it announced that Commonwealth Health would close the facility.

A group of patients is planning to hold a picketing protest as soon as they can and they intend to circulate petitions to send to elected officials in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Travis Pecorino, 32, attends a psych rehab program at First Hospital.

“This is the only place we know for us to go to help us with our problems,” Pecorino said. “They talked to patients about the decision and to discuss formulating a plan to transition us to another facility or program.”

Even with that offer of help, the patients said they are angry, fearful and concerned.

Albert Travis, 56, said he hopes First Hospital doesn’t close.

“They keep me centered and settled,” Travis said. “I can come in and talk to these people. The people here are like my family. We all have similar problems. It’s hard (to deal with) change and even harder when you have a mental illness.”

Mom: ‘We’ve tried to stay optimistic’

Mickle-Symons said in her son’s junior year, he had a lot of self-doubt when it came to his grades and he was able to pull through.

“I know from dealing with the mental health system over the years, it can get very ugly very quick,” she said. “And then it depends on what their situation is in their social status, in their home status, what their personal support systems are. That’s, that’s the other big thing. If you don’t have the support system from your peers, from your home life, you need that wraparound.”

Mickle-Symons said her son is adjusting to the news of the closure.

“We’ve tried to stay optimistic with it and I’ve told him he’s come this far, you know, that, that this particular, um, person has been with him for so many years. He’s been familiar with all of the teams throughout the years. They’re absolutely phenomenal. They refuse to give up on this group of kids. I cannot sing the praises enough. So there’s a bond there though and that’s going to be broken. It’s definitely gonna be hard, but they are fighting through everything that they can to keep this program going to one extent or another.”

‘A staple in our community’

Another mother, Sandy Wazeter, attended Thursday’s news conference on Thursday. She said her son, Gerard, 32, offered a special prayer before he went to sleep Wednesday night.

Gerard, 32, attends the Day Development Program at First Hospital in Kingston, which will close Oct. 30, as announced Monday by Commonwealth Health System.

Gerard offered this prayer:

“Please God, let Day Development find a home.”

Sandy Wazeter said about 45 patients from age 21 to the 70s attend the structured day program for adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Gerard loves the program,” his mom said. “They take them into the community and they learn many life skills, It’s like a second home for them. And they love the staff, many whom they have known for years. They are feel very comfortable here.”

Like Gerard Wazeter and his peers, all connected with First Hospital are now hoping and praying for a quick resolution to the situation — a new operator, a closure alternative, or another solution in the best interests of all.

“This hospital is a staple in our community,” Kaufer said to open the news conference. “It has served thousands of patients over the years — most recently serving those in need of mental health services, both as an in-patient and out-patient facility.

”The news from earlier this week about First Hospital closing its doors is incredibly alarming.”

Kaufer said concerns intensified when the amount of programs and services that will be affected by the closure became apparent.

“They include Community Counseling services, outpatient assessments, evaluation and treatment for individuals suffering from mental health disorders, intellectual disabilities or substance abuse disorders, outpatient substance abuse counseling, the Crisis Response and Recovery Center of NEPA which provided 24/7 access to individuals experiencing emotional or psychiatric crises,” Kaufer said. “This is the only location in Northeastern Pennsylvania for miles and miles that provides these services.”

Union reacts to closure plan

Representatives of SEIU Healthdare PA, said the more than 50 nurses at First Hospital are deeply concerned about the state of mental health care and support in their community

“This is deeply troubling news for Luzerne County and the surrounding communities,” said Matthew Yarnell, President of SEIU Healthcare PA, the union representing the more than 50 nurses at First Hospital. “This is the second community hospital closing in the northeast in the last week and these communities need that care. We’re not sure of any options or recourse at the present time, but you can be certain we will be working closely with CHS to find a way forward that ensures the medical care and mental health needs of these communities are met. We’re hopeful other local providers like Geisinger or Lehigh Valley Health may be able to help find a solution.”

Commonwealth Health comments

Annmarie Poslock, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Commonwealth Health, offered comments following Thursday’s news conference:

“The employees at First Hospital have provided excellent care for their patients over the years. Current employees will be encouraged to apply for any open positions for which they are qualified across Commonwealth Health. We hope that many of these valued employees will remain with our health system.

“We remain committed to an orderly transition that provides for the safe discharge or placement for all patients before Oct. 30.”

FIRST HOSPITAL FACTS

Year opened: 1983

Number of employees as of 8/1/2022: 328

Inpatient Census as of 8/1/2022: 36

Services offered:

First Hospital — Inpatient psychiatric treatment for children, adolescents and adults.

Crisis Response and Recovery Center of NEPA — Located at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, this program is available 24/7 to offer a single point of access for anyone experiencing emotional or psychiatric crises. Individuals or referring agencies can access the center by phone or walk-in for immediate assessment, brief intensive treatment, and referral services.

Community Counseling Services — Outpatient assessment, evaluation and treatment for individuals suffering from mental health disorders, intellectual disabilities or substance abuse problems.

CHOICES Outpatient Program — Outpatient substance abuse counseling.

CHOICES Recovery Program — Methadone treatment for opiate addiction.

The Greenhouse — A clubhouse vocational program.

Community Resident Unit — Assisted living home.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.