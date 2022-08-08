Staff Report

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, multiple outlets are reporting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook.

The Australian-born performer had battled breast cancer for many years.

