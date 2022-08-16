🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Andrew Chew, Director of Research at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, this week said concerns surrounding social isolation were prevalent prior to the pandemic, but they have certainly worsened since the onset of COVID-19.

Chew said that’s why researchers at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development decided to study the implications of social isolation in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“Some groups are especially vulnerable to these issues,” Chew said. “People who live in rural areas, children, and older adults really feel the effects.”

Chew said isolation among the older adult population can be more prominent and therefore dangerous because seniors are not all involved in the workforce and many live alone. In fact, about 30% of the region’s older adults live by themselves. Furthermore, families are more geographically dispersed than they used to be.

As a result, Chew said seniors are at heightened risk for issues such as depression and changes to blood pressure and immune functioning. They may be less able to follow medication or treatment routines.

Chew said family households are subject to challenges of social isolation as well. According to Chew, social isolation is not merely a matter of spending too much time alone — it may also involve the stress of confinement with others, where responsibilities shift and feelings of overcrowding emerge.

“When the pandemic hit and schools closed, children also faced limited opportunities to navigate relationships with their peers,” Chew added. “They learned less about social cues, how to deal with conflict, and how to cooperate with others – all the things that help them develop.”

A rise in unreported child abuse is concerning as well, Chew said. Mandated child abuse reporters, such as teachers and school staff, struggled to identify signs of abuse or neglect when schools closed and online education took hold. Patterns associated with child abuse reporting and school closures — summers and holiday breaks — were notable even prior to the pandemic.

More than 62,000 people under age 18 live in Luzerne County, and nearly 43,000 live in Lackawanna County. Over 20,000 of them live in single-parent households, which means they may be at even greater risk of isolation — especially for those with single parents who work or attend school outside the home full-time.

People experiencing domestic violence have been forced to weigh the risks of remaining isolated with abusive partners with the risks of exposure to COVID. As such, Chew said the pandemic represents another barrier to safe separation from abuse.

“Broader messages to the public about abuse, domestic violence prevention, and crisis resources are as important as ever,” said Chew. “Isolation itself is a common tactic of abuse, used to limit victim contact with family, friends, and other systems of support. If community members are aware of isolation as a means of power and control, they will be better prepared to recognize signs of abuse and offer safe outreach.”

Chew cited several strategies for lessening the negative effects of social isolation. They include raising awareness of existing resources, activities, and networking options to foster engagement and connection with others.

He also stressed the importance of screening for isolation — especially among high-risk groups.

“Healthcare providers are well positioned to implement screening tools, so it is critical that they receive the training and resources to do so,” Chew said.

